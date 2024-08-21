EVIDENCE FOR LACK OF EFFICACY OF COVID-19 SHOTS

We have constantly been told the Covid “vaccines” were “safe and effective” without any convincing and credible scientific evidence. Most of the debate has so far focused on the safety issues and the promoters of the “vaccines”, wishing to deflect the safety concerns, regurgitate the mantra that they saved millions of lives – again, without any evidence.

Share

Covid-19 hospital admission data comparing the vaxxed vs unvaxxed refute the efficacy claim. Now, another recently published paper by Kirsch et al (see below: Kirsch, Mark, Rogers, Cosgrove and Mead - doi: 10.20944/preprints202408.0338.v1 ) showed “that neither the influenza vaccine nor the COVID-19 vaccines provided any measurable difference in risk reduction of hospitalization for the very diseases they were designed to protect against”.

Vax Does Not Reduce Hospitalisation 810KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

KIDS WITH HEART ATTACKS

Among all the disinformation and misinformation about the Covid shots, it is difficult to pick the most depraved claim. My personal pick is the deception surrounding the need for children to be injected with a potentially dangerous experimental drug to protect them from an infection which had virtually nil chance of causing serious illness in the young. The risk-benefit analysis simply did not add up.

Now, a major study at Oxford University showed that “only the vaccinated kids are dying unexpectedly and experiencing myocarditis and pericarditis”. When will health authorities stop advocating the shots for kids? See Substack by Steve Kirsch of 19 Aug. (CLICK HERE).

MEDICAL WARFARE – OUR BEST CLINICIANS ARE BEING SILENCED

DON’T MISS THE AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Welcome to Rediscovering Medicine Uncensored

Join internationally renowned experts Professor Angus Dalgleish and Dr Paul Marik in this Australian tour expose the medical corruption plaguing healthcare, and empower health independence with breakthrough therapeutic advancements.

It's time to reclaim our health from vested interests by rediscovering better, cheaper, and less toxic solutions for health and wellness. This tour will span several cities across Australia beginning on Monday September 30, empowering Australians to restore their health with safe, evidence-based solutions from true experts.

In partnership with AMPS, Professor Angus Dalgleish and Dr Paul Marik are determined to expose the misinformation, censorship and corruption plaguing science and medicine. It’s time for some rediscovery. The tour will empower you to take back control of your health and that of your family. By focusing on vaccine injury, cancer, metabolic, and mental health conditions, they will provide vital insights into true healing. Rediscovering proved, effective therapies will help us overcome the influence of vested interests, in a bid to help restore faltering trust in medicine.

We must unite to reclaim ethical evidence-based medical practice through both novel insights and rediscovered older principles. Doctors and patients need representative associations like AMPS and the FLCCC to stand firm against government overreach and the vested interests currently corrupting healthcare.

This tour is open to the public and provides an opportunity to engage with Professor Dalgleish, Dr. Marik, and other leading experts in the field.

Join us and help us find a way to a censorship-free medical paradigm.

Go to amps.redunion.com.au and click EVENTS to get tickets in your State.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.