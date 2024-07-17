LONG-AWAITED EVIDENCE SHOWS PLASMID DNA CONTAMINATION IN mRNA COVID “VACCINES” CAN CHANGE YOUR DNA!

Kevin McKernan, a world renown genomic expert who has warned more than 2 years ago of the potential danger that the Covid injections could damage your DNA permanently, has now produced evidence that this does occur.

Share

Rebecca Barnett (Substack of 21 March 2024) provides a comprehensive review of the evidence. CLICK HERE to view.

You will recall I have been trying to echo McKernan’s concern for some time because DNA damage is permanent, long term and intergenerational.

See my Substacks on this topic and McKernan’s warnings:

10 Jan 2024

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/high-dna-contamination-in-covid-19?r=10pxn5&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

23 Oct 2023

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/toxic-impurities-in-covid-shots?r=10pxn5&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

6 Nov. 2023

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/dna-and-endotoxin-contamination-in?r=10pxn5&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

13 Oct. 2023

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/more-on-dna-contamination-of-the?r=10pxn5&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

8 Sept. 2023

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/potential-genetic-damage-and-dna?r=10pxn5&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

When the Covid “vaccines” were approved for use under Provisional Approval, our Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) claimed there was no evidence of genetic damage but they had no evidence to support this statement…..it was a wish. The manufacturers should have provided evidence that there would be no potential genotoxicity but they did not do the usually required safety tests. Shameful. A disgrace. The approved Product Information clearly stated that these safety tests were not done but people who received the injections were not told of this lack of safety data for these genetic products.

VACCINES - THE ROAD TO WEALTH AND CONTROL

The world’s most powerful globalists unite to push for even more childhood vaccinations regardless of known safety concerns and the lack of supporting safety data. CLICK HERE to view.

It does not stop there……If you think you can escape mandatory vaccinations…..it has been reported that airborne inhaled vaccine aerosols are even being conceived. CLICK HERE to view. Surely not?

MORE ON EXCESS DEATHS

My published contribution to the debate on Excess Deaths can be found below:

Excess Deaths Manuscript + Slides 760KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Recent published data from Italy suggests the Covid jabs reduces life expectancy by four months. CLICK HERE to view the Martin Neil and Norman Fenton Substack of 19 April 2024. This is just another piece of evidence strongly supporting the view that the Covid injections have, overall, increased mortality and should be withdrawn immediately.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.