The COVID official government narrative is falling apart.

Nothing we were told was true: the injections did not prevent infection, did not prevent transmission of infection, were not efficacious and were not “safe”. Dr. Fauci testifying before a US Senate enquiry a few days ago had to admit under oath that there was no science to support the use of masks or social distancing. It was all fabricated to scare you into receiving experimental injections which have now been linked to millions of non-Covid deaths worldwide. He said he was “the science”…..what a joke. He still will not admit to being a central figure in the gain-of-function research which led to the development and release of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a Chinese laboratory.

Share

The whole sad story of corrupt and incompetent behaviour by our government and politicians is nicely summarised in the recently published book “COVID Revisited – Lessons Learned, Challenges Faced and the Road Ahead”.

You can obtain a copy by visiting: https://amps.redunion.com.au/covid_revisited

The conference overview by Prof. Robert Clancy is particularly insightful.

In the meantime, governments around the world are refusing to admit the Covid injections caused a huge number of deaths, possibly millions, since their rollout.

The latest alarming report comes from a British Medical Journal report by Mostert et al which was recently published. See below.

Excess Mortality Across 43 Countries 1.87MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The conclusion was:

“Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. This raises serious concerns. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality.”

This is a massive understatement but it is probably as far as the authors can go without being cancelled or suspended from their positions.

The momentum is now here. More and more journalists, analysts, scientists and health professionals are gaining confidence to speak.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.