Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LK's avatar
LK
5h

The system is so broken, captured and corrupt. The people running the TGA have no soul. You don’t role out/mandate an untested medication to be taking by healthy people and fail to question every death and injury unless you were playing your part in the crime against humanity😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris Burrett's avatar
Chris Burrett
5h

These criminals are an absolute disgrace and should be abolished from the planet!! These are the "useless" people we need to get rid of...not the "useless eaters!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture