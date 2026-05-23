I’ve been saying it since the start of the COVID scam……our drug safety monitoring system is completely broken.

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See my Substacks of 11 Nov 2023 , 5 July 2023 and 6 May 2025.

This system, like similar systems in all Western countries, is designed to detect and assess the possible link of all therapeutic agents (including vaccines) to adverse events including death and to determine, with a reasonable level of certainty, the incidence of these effects so prescribers can assess the risk vs benefit for each individual patient.

One cannot have a Provisional Approval system (like that in Australia introduced in 2018) which, by definition, releases therapeutic agents to the public with limited safety and efficacy data, if prescribers and users alike cannot effectively report real world incidences of the adverse events linked or caused to these products.

The Provisionally Approved COVID “vaccines” never authorised to be administered to healthy people or individuals who were virtually not at any serious risk of disease (eg. children and adolescents). My readers know this full well.

But it gets worse………….

How many tens of thousands of people reported to their doctor or health professional a serious suspected adverse event linked to the COVID “vaccines” and that health professional just fobbed you off – dismissed your observation out of hand and claimed it had nothing to do with the shots?

All Provisionally Approved drugs (including the COVID shots) carry the Black Triangle warning symbol (below) on their packaging, Product Information and Patient Information. This warning symbol is meant to alert and instruct anyone using the medication to report, in an enhanced and extra-vigilant manner, any and all adverse events that come to their attention to the Therapeutic Goods Administration so that adverse events can be assessed to decide if the drug was likely to cause the adverse event. Only in this way can a credible risk vs benefit profile for any drug be established.

Prescribers should not fail to report all adverse events reported to them. These are the TGA instructions. They should not be the arbitrator of whether or not the drug actually caused the adverse event. That is not how the system works. It should never work this way. Looking at an adverse event in isolation does not give a clue as to whether or not there is a pattern of adverse events emerging (eg. myocarditis).

How many doctors or health professionals even know what the Black Triangle warning means?

This is why I say our drug safety monitoring system is broken. It is hard to say it but it appears that all the evidence strongly suggests that the system has been broken on purpose.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.