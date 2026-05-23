Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
May 23

Thank you Dr Altman. When I received adverse events, I reported it to my doctor. He asked me if I had been to the ED. I said no and he immediately determined that my condition is "normal". I guess the question is: how bad must one`s condition be, before it is accepted as something other than normal? I had the good fortune of reading the notes of (then) Senator Gerard Rennick and as a result, lodged my condition with the TGA. I certainly agree with you... the TGA is a complete and utter failure.

Recently, I discovered that one million Australians (Of which I am one) only received one mRNA injection. Why would a person only take only one injection unless something went wrong, such as an adverse event/s. Assuming 20 million Aussies were jabbed, that would mean ~5% only took one jab and chose not to take a second jab. So, one jab from freedom, one jab from keeping one`s job and yet one million said NO. Not everyone who took one jab would have suffered an injury, but I would suggest it is a substantial percentage.

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Chris Burrett's avatar
Chris Burrett
May 23

Good for you Dr. Altman. Love what you do!❤️

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