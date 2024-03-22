At long last, the FDA has been ordered to remove misleading information regarding ivermectin by Federal court order in the US. Our “expert” health authorities mimicked the false FDA claims on ivermectin but have not recanted to date.

The Epoch Times reported on 22 March: “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to remove social media posts and webpages that urged people to stop taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19, according to a settlement dated March 21.”

The FDA has already removed a page that said: “Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19? No.”

However, the FDA has not admitted to any violation of law or any wrongdoing.

We will never know how many lives were lost due to the misinformation coming from the FDA and our own health authorities due to the failure to recommend and institute early effective treatment of COVID-19. We need a Royal Commission.

Share

REINER FUELLMICH KIDNAPPED

Reiner Fuellmich, who has been pursuing a Covid Nuremberg 2.0, was abducted in Mexico and transported to Germany. Apparently, there was no extradition treaty between Mexico and German therefore it appears to be a kidnapping by authorities.

This is highly illegal and shows collusion between State deep state operatives and appears to send a disturbing signal to all lawyers. He is being held in prison. 18 charges have now reportedly been reduced to 2 charges.

LONG TERM SICK IN THE UK RISES DRAMATICALLY

Long term sickness in the UK surges from 2.1m pre-rollout of Covid vaccines to 2.8m and the UK authorities have no credible explanation. See Dr. John Campbell Substack 2 days ago. CLICK HERE to view 13 min video.

The UK authorities have solved the embarrassing rise of non-Covid Excess Deaths post-COVID “vaccine” rollout by not updating the Excess Death data from the beginning of 2024. The Office of National Statistics (like our own Australian Bureau of Statistics) previously changed the formula to calculate non-Covid Excess Deaths which effectively reduces the number of non-Covid Excess Deaths….problem solved.

Will the Australian Bureau of Statistics follow the UK and cease reporting non-Covid Excess Deaths in the same manner that statistics regarding COVID-19 hospitalisation reported by vaccination status has ceased?

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE ENTIRELY FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.