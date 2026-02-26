FIRST ANNOUNCEMENT: THE VACCINATION CONVERSATION 2026
Canberra event - tickets limited
Following the emergence of an enormous amount of vaccine clinical and scientific data spurred on by COVID, it is about time we had a serious Vaccination Conversation.
Click on the Ticketebo QR code or go to the following link to book your seat.
https://www.ticketebo.com.au/hear-our-voice/the-vaccination-conversation
After 6 years of COVID there has been a re-evaluation of vaccines in general - hear the facts you need to know.
Seating is limited so be early to book.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
Fantastic, but I don't need a conversation, vaccines do not prevent or cure anything, never has, never will. What they should be discussing is how to stop the propaganda money making machine from poisoning everyone.
🙏 Dr Altman
This Graham Hood and John Larter interview posted in Facebook this evening with US obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Kimberly Biss is the most disturbing I’ve watched to date: https://fb.watch/FvU_N-wpOD/?