People are waking up. It has been painfully slow….but they are waking up.

One of the most effective initiatives to get through to people has been FOREST OF THE FALLEN - a silent tribute to those individuals who have died or been seriously injured by the jabs.

Thanks to one of my readers who provided useful links to explain FOREST OF THE FALLEN and to Alison Bevege in her Substack of Nov. 26 2023 (CLICK HERE) which provides further links for adverse drug reaction reporting, vaccine injury resources etc.

FOREST OF THE FALLEN website can be found by CLICKING HERE.

A short 1 min. video of FOREST OF THE FALLEN can be found by CLICKING HERE.

DID YOU KNOW?

Any member of the public (or family member) who has been injured by the jabs can report their injury to The Australian Government. The concept is that any suspected adverse reaction should be reported. These reports should be evaluated by The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and follow up and/or detailed assessment is required. But we know this system is broken. Doctors are reluctant to report for fear of retribution. But it is important for the public to report if your doctor will not.

See my Substack of Nov. 11 2023 (CLICK HERE) which discusses the adverse drug reaction reporting system (often referred to as post-marketing “pharmacoviligence”).

You can report current or past suspected adverse events of a medicine or vaccine by phoning the TGA on 1300 633 424 or going to the TGA’s website https://aems.tga.gov.au

Let me know in the comments what your experience has been in reporting.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE ENTIRELY FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.