The damage done by the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines” is so ubiquitous and obvious now that it necessitates a high level of wilful blindness to ignore.

Alison Bevege’s Substack of 13 April is just another example of the harm that has been done and continues to be done to people who trusted the advice of our so-called “health experts” who continue to bleat out the line “safe and effective”.

COVID “vaccines” and Cancer

The substitution of N1-methyl-pseudouridine for naturally occurring uridine in the synthetic mRNA to help prevent its degradation won its inventors the Nobel Prize. But the consequences of such a fundamental genetic manipulation were not fully appreciated. This was done to prolong the life of the mRNA in the body by slowing degradation. But it means the mRNA stays around longer (along with the adverse effects) and now it is recognised that this manipulation causes frame shift consequences producing possible amyloid proteins which might explain the rubbery clot casts in both living and dead people. The rise in cancer could also be related to this genetic manipulation. CLICK HERE for Dr. Philip MMcMillan’s Substack of 22 April for the detail.

