Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Danielle's avatar
Danielle
15h

Ironic that the federal government requires informed consent for all vaccines, as per their own Vaccination Handbook, yet these laws directly contradict it.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
14h

Anyone who supports mandatory vax is an evil criminal.

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