13 studies show that unvaccinated kids are healthier overall compared to vaccinated kids. It is unconscionable to force parents to choose between either having their kids vaccinated with potentially devastating adverse life-long adverse effects and disabilities OR sending their kids to preschool and day care and earning a living. Alison Bevege’s Substack is excellent and exposes the tragedy of the NO JAB NO PLAY social policy in Australia.

The cognitive dissonance displayed by members of the NSW Parliament yesterday in opposing the right of parents to choose was agonising to watch. Along with a dramatic rise in the number of recommended childhood vaccinations, kids today are plagued by a rise in chronic diseases and relatively few people and health professionals question why despite evidence starring them in the face.

I have reposted Alison Bevege’s excellent Substack below in full. Well done yet again Alison!

NSW Parliament votes down Bill to return choice to parents but revolt against jackboot jabbers gains steam

Libertarian John Ruddick’s attempt to repeal state-sanctioned medical coercion is a giant step forward, revealing the false assumptions that blind the mainstream parties

ALISON BEVEGE

NSW Parliament witnessed extraordinary scenes on Wednesday when Emily Suvaal (Labor), Sarah Mitchell (Nationals) and Amanda Cohn (Greens), all falsely implied that pertussis vaccines can stop the spread of whooping cough while opposing the first major push in years to return medical choice to parents.

Australia’s acellular pertussis vaccines help by reducing symptoms - but this is exactly what increases the spread of disease.

The trio of MLCs, one of whom is a medical doctor, appeared to be completely unaware.

Australia’s vaccine schedule 0-4 years. Source: Health Department . The MLCs: pics from their public profiles

Labor’s Emily Suvaal, Parliamentary Secretary for Trade, said repeatedly that the government had to weigh the right of parents to decide against the risk an unvaccinated child may pose to other children.

“Allowing additional unvaccinated children to attend child care increases the opportunity for vaccine-preventable diseases to spread,” she said.

Ms Suvaal noted the concerning uptick in pertussis, seemingly unaware that the vaccines themselves are contributing to it.

Sarah Mitchell, the Nationals’ Shadow Minister for Health, said there had been more than 82,000 whooping cough cases in Australia in 2024 and 2025.

“Whooping cough can still be fatal to babies today, many of whom might be too young to be fully vaccinated,” she said, implying that the vulnerable babies can be protected by other people’s vaccines, when the reverse is true.

Libertarian MLC John Ruddick talking with supporters after the vote on Wednesday. Pic: Bevege

“A centre with six-month-olds in the nursery is not the place to be loosening some of the protections against serious diseases like measles and whooping cough,” she said.

Experts know that whooping cough is enjoying a resurgence precisely because the vaccines do not stimulate the kind of immunity needed to kill bordatella pertussisbacteria. This allows the bugs to colonise the mucosa and spread to other people.

Ms Cohn, a medical doctor with a masters in epidemiology, also appeared not to know that the acellular pertussis vaccines cannot stop the spread of whooping cough.

The Greens’ Health Spokeswoman brought up the disease as a reason for why parents should have no choice over which vaccines on the expanded new schedule should be injected into their children.

“Declining vaccination rates are not a theoretical issue; they have cost real lives, Ms Cohn said.

“Catherine Hughes’s son died of whooping cough at just 32 days old.”

Ms Cohn had blamed the child’s death on unvaccinated people, against the science.

Catherine Hughes is a bereaved mother, but she is also a vaccine activist whose philanthropy, the Immunisation Foundation of Australia, received $170,000 from Sanofi in 2023 and $100,000 from GSK in 2025.

Sanofi and GSK sell Australia’s acellular pertussis vaccines.

A dozen supporters in the Parliamentary bar with John Ruddick MLC (at the far end) on Wednesday. Pic: Bevege

With a dramatic flourish, Ms Cohn told the NSW Legislative Council that she and her husband had “cried tears of relief” when the covid gene-vaccines became available, even though covid was a treatable illness with a median infection fatality rate (unvaccinated) of 0.07 percent for people under 70, comparable to seasonal flu.

These gene-vaccines have generated more than 1005 death reports and more than 140,000 injury reports to the TGA, which is more than all previous vaccines in history combined.

While a report does not prove causation, it’s also true that the system is under-reported, and that not all reports have been followed up let alone investigated.

One of those reports came from Ms Cohn herself, who admitted one of her own patients was injured by a covid jab and that she herself had reported the “adverse reaction”.

Crowds gathered outside NSW Parliament Tuesday evening. Pics: Bevege

Libertarian MLC John Ruddick had introduced a Bill to restore the conscientious objector exemption, giving parents the same right to choose their child’s vaccines as they previously had in 2017, before the law was altered to remove the right of parents to say “no” to any of them.

In 2017, the NSW Public Health Act 2010 was altered to prevent any childcare center or preschool accepting a child unless they have all the shots on the schedule, unless parents produce an almost impossible-to-obtain medical exemption.

None of the vaccines have been safety tested against an inert placebo.

Some of them are for mild illnesses once considered routine such as chicken pox. Others such as the flu vaccine have been called into question over the lack of evidence for positive outcomes. Others are for non-communicable diseases such as tetanus which is caught through infected cuts.

The Public Health Amendment (Immunisation) Bill 2026 to restore choice was voted down at the second reading debate in the Upper House on Wednesday, 32 to 4.

The four Ayes were: John Ruddick (Libertarian), Mark Latham (Independent), Mark Banasiak (Shooters, Fishers & Farmers) and Jeremy Buckingham (Legalise Cannabis).

That may sound dismal but it is considered great progress, as the issue has been suppressed for years. Supporters consider simply introducing the Bill for debate in Parliament to be a major step forward on a long road.

Labor, Liberal, Greens and Nationals all voted against the Bill.

The vast majority of them didn’t even bother to listen to their own party’s arguments. They weren’t even in the room. They only returned to vote when the bells were rung.

When asked why this was, Mr Ruddick said he had learnt after four years in Parliament that good arguments go nowhere.

“The people who get elected to Parliament are already so hardened in their desire to be promoted in politics or they just want to be part of the machine and move up,” he said on Wednesday.

“This is particularly the case in the major parties. Truth is not an issue for them. Getting re-elected and promoted is their God.”

MLC John Ruddick on Wedneday. Pic: Bevege

Mr Ruddick said even he was surprised how few MLCs wanted to speak on the Bill.

When asked why it is they were all seemingly unaware of the facts about the pertussis vaccine, Mr Ruddick said they were totally disinterested.

“They don’t want to get labelled as an anti-vaxxer and so therefore if someone from the Labor Party or the Liberal Party came out and said positive things about our Bill, they would lose their pre-selection.

“Their party would say they’re an anti-vaxxer, we’ve got to get rid of that.

“It’s like heretics in medieval times, the witch burnings. The heretics were the people who were thinking for themselves. Just because you think for yourself doesn’t mean you’re right, often people think for themselves and come to the wrong conclusions - but it’s better to have that option to think for yourself.”

Supporter outside Parliament, Tuesday. Pic: Bevege

Mr Ruddick was supported by a dozen members of the public who gasped in disbelief from the gallery as trite marketing phrases like “safe and effective” were bandied about.

He was also cheered on by a large crowd who gathered on Tuesday night ahead of the debate in Macquarie Street outside Parliament to give speeches and play music in support.

The atmosphere crackled with the real feeling that change is now possible.

Read the full speeches in Hansard here.

To see footage of Tuesday’s rally in support of John Ruddick’s Bill, see the wonderful Sydney Protest footage on YouTube by James McKellar below.

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This Substack is written free and in the public interest. Please take what you like with attribution.

Visit me on Twitter here at LettersFromOz.

ALISON BEVEGE

10 NOV

New South Wales will see the first major push in years to end the coercive “no jab no play” rules tomorrow when Libertarian politician John Ruddick brings a new Bill to the state’s parliament for debate.

Read full story

ALISON BEVEGE

4 FEB

When Bridget Green found out the Sydney Morning Herald had, without evidence, blamed unvaccinated people for killing a baby with whooping cough, a wave of anger rushed over her followed by frustration, loneliness and then despair.

Discussion about this post

Charlie Hadenuff

Michael’s Substack15m

This insane irrational idea that those vaccinated are at risk from unvaccinated is crazy beyond belief. What’s the point of vaccines? If one is vaccinated he/she is “protected” right?..is that not why people vaccinate? For protection and prevention right? How can it be that the reverse is true?..It is illogical, mad insane and plain dumb. Don’t these people engage brain before engaging mouth?

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