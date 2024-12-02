The Australian Government has a problem – How to hide and/or minimise the number of COVID jab serious injuries and death which have now reached unprecedented numbers never before seen in the history of the pharmaceutical industry?

The answer is simple…..

Firstly, simply and arbitrarily classify more than a thousand documented deaths suspected of being caused by the Covid jabs as NOT being caused by the jabs. Easy. There is no independent review to keep the government honest and the government hides behind “privacy concerns” to fend off prying eyes. It is all done behind a curtain of secrecy.

Secondly, simply and arbitrarily ignore important Excess Death data submitted to the Australian Senate Excess Death Inquiry. Excess Deaths (the total number of deaths from all causes in any one year compared to historical averages) following the rollout of the COVID jabs (but not before in 2020 when the virus was most virulent and there were no “vaccines”) strongly suggests the jabs are causing millions of unexplained deaths worldwide and not related at all to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE to view my Substack on the Senate Inquiry (15 June).

Many credible scientists, clinicians, epidemiologists and other have spent countless hours generating important information and data. The Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS, of which I am a member) published a book to bring Excess Deaths to the attention of the Australian Government. You can obtain a free copy online.

The Senate Inquiry into Excess Deaths only reviewed selected submissions from the public.

Did they purposely not review certain submissions which were most damning to the Government narrative that the jabs were “safe”? Which ones did they not review?

To illustrate how the suppression of important information is done, I attach below a letter from AMPS (25 November) requesting access to documents unpublished by the Committee and a response from the Chair of the Senate Inquiry (28 November).

In my view, this “Inquiry” was a whitewash and did not serve the public interest. A total waste of time.

DISCLAIMER:

