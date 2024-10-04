Our senior health bureaucrats and politicians claimed from the beginning that the COVID-19 injections were “safe”. How were they able to do this when such a claim was previously unlawful for any drug and the injections were not supported by the usual quality, safety and efficacy data required for full regulatory approval?

How can we ever trust them again?

CLICK HERE to view an interview (60 min) with Prof. Gigi Foster (Prof. of Economics, Univ. of NSW), Graham Hood (Ex-Qantas Captain “Hoody”) and John Larter (ex-ambulance officer) aired 5 Oct. on Clubgrubbery.com.au which explains how it was done. Plus a discussion of the proposed and terrifying “Misinformation/Disinformation Bill aimed at destroying free speech so government fake narratives (like COVID injections are “safe”) cannot be challenged easily in future.

GOOD SPIKE PROTEIN DETOX ADVICE FROM ONE OF THE BEST

Dr. Peter McCullough is one of the top cardiologists in the world. Listen (30 min) to his advice (1 Oct.) on detoxing Spike Protein, Pfizer lawsuits, hiding COVID data, children and the shots, which shots were most dangerous and more……(30min). CLICK HERE to view.

