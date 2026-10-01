Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Geriatric101
Oct 1

Excellent and totally worth the read. Thank you for constantly showing the facts. 🙏🏼❤️

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Chris Burrett
Oct 1

Great work, Dr. Altman. It's very reassuring to know that there are people like you on the planet with your honesty and integrity!🙏

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