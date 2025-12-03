The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally admitted that children, who were at virtually no risk from Covid-19, were killed by the COVID “vaccines”.

Dr. Vinay Prasad – Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics (CBER) – reports that “at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination.”

This statement is both TRUE and MISLEADING at the same time.

See the full letter to CBER staff below.

The health authorities and drug regulators are trying desperately to downplay the number of deaths and serious injury caused by the COVID “vaccines”.

More than a thousand deaths have so far been reported to the Australian TGA following COVID vaccination and more than 140,000 adverse events. When one considersonly about 1% of adverse events are reported, this translates to possibly more than 100,000 deaths possibly linked to the COVID “vaccines. But the TGA only will admit to 14 deaths AND NO DEATHS OF CHILDREN! See my Substack of 10 July CLICK HERE.

This TGA admission of only 14 deaths caused by COVID “vaccines” is absurd.

It has been discovered through Freedom of Information requests that 35 people died the day of COVID vaccination in Australia.The chances of this deaths occurring by chance and not related to the vaccine is 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000000000001

See my above mentioned Substack for the calculation. Only 11 of these 35 deaths were ever investigated as being caused by the Covid vaccine (see my Substack of 4 June CLICK HERE). How many of these 35 are included in the 14 admitted deaths?

Furthermore, of more than a thousand deaths reported to the TGA, 266 of these deaths might have occurred on the day of injection but no information on the critical time to death after injection was available in the adverse event reports and it appears there was no will by the TGA to retrieve this data. I wonder why? It has been reported that 72% of all deaths occurred within 3 weeks of COVID vaccination.

Given this background, this belated disclosure of 10 children dying in the US due to Covid “vaccines” is an example of a “limited hangout”…..a strategy to conceal a greater secret. That secret, I suggest, is that possibly hundreds of thousands have died due to the Covid “vaccines” including many thousands of children who were never at any significant risk of dying from Covid.

It has taken nearly 5 years for even this token admission of a few children dying due to the Covid vaccines. The true extent of the disaster will not be fully admitted for many years to come ……….. it is just too painful and damaging to face up to now.

