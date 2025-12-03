Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant Piper's avatar
Grant Piper
2d

SuperSally88 substack estimates oz xs deaths at ~65000 to end of 2024 I believe. We lost 69000 in WW1 and 39000 in WW2, in comparison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Warren Ross's avatar
Warren Ross
2d

"Given this background, this belated disclosure of 10 children dying in the US due to Covid “vaccines” is an example of a “limited hangout”…..a strategy to conceal a greater secret".

You are right, Phillip. Most certainly, that is what it is. Anyone who was the Vinay Prasad / ZDogg podcast will aware of what a shill Prasad is. The episodes where they giggled about boosters and the "kick arse Moderna" vax showed them for what they are. Makery did himself no favours by being part of their performances too.

This is all a pantomime where we are the extras expected to applaud their meagre achievements. What are they really about? What we see is just what they want us to see: https://warrenross.substack.com/p/are-you-performing-in-a-show

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture