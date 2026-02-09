Under so-called “emergency powers” during the Covid “pandemic”, our human rights and access to justice were simply taken from us. Because there was a highly orchestrated world-wide fear campaign involving government, politicians, various institutions and media, it was like taking candy from a baby

.

We cannot let this happen again.

One British citizen has written to President Trump expressing, in a most concise and eloquent way, what happened in the UK and around the world.

A brilliant letter…….

