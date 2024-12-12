Enough is enough.

We have been put through hell these last 4 years by our government.

The 1976 movie “Network” springs to mind where a TV news anchor eventually snapped and screamed “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!”.

Russell Broadbent Australian MP also said it like it is in Perth recently to a packed audience calling for the suspension of the COVID “vaccines”…….CLICK HERE (21 min.). Bravo Russell. Bravo!

Share

PRIZER HID COVID VAX DEATHS

As reported in The Sentinel (Patrick Richardson, 11 Dec.– CLICK HERE) Pfizer hid the fact that there were 2 vaccine deaths (both heart attacks) from drug regulators in the original COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial before approval to release the shots. Had this been known, it should have stopped approval immediately. We now know heart attacks, sudden death, myocarditis and pericarditis are on the rise following the rollout of the Covid vaccines around the world. There are many other problems with these “vaccines” but the cardiovascular safety issues were obvious from the very beginning. It is now a fact that the original Pfizer clinical trial did not prevent deaths due to Covid but rather foretold the cardiovascular risk now seen worldwide.

A team of researchers, including our own Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, worked tirelessly to document the alleged criminal behaviour of Pfizer. I was there in Parliament House, Canberra presenting data on Excess Deaths with Jeyanthi and others on the day this information was originally published to the world. This information, and volumes of other data, eventually led to the Australian Government mounting an inquiry into Excess Deaths (after several disgraceful failed votes in Parliament to conduct the inquiry). After being forced to save face and conduct and inquiry, the Government’s inquiry was a whitewash and avoided getting to the truth. See my Substack of 15 June (CLICK HERE).

“The bottom line? Kunadhasan believes Pfizer knew the vaccine didn’t work and could cause heart problems — even before it was approved.”

Watch Dr. Kunadhasan explain all this to a Senate Committee (2 min). CLICK HERE to view.

The Australian Government has refused to provide proof of safety of TGA’s mRNA shots. CLICK HERE for Rebekah Barnett’s Substack of 12 Dec.) and their lawyers have claimed in court this week that the Government has “no duty of care” for the vax injured. We should all be “made as hell”.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.