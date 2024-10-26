IMPORTANT PANEL DISCUSSION MONDAY ON DNA CONTAMINATION IN SHOTS
Prof. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. David Speicher speak
Following the national speaking tour of Prof. Dalgleish and Dr. Paul Marik hosted by the Australian Medical Professionals Society and Dr. David Speicher’s important report on DNA contamination in the COVID-19 shots, there has been considerable discussion concerning the COVID “vaccine” safety. Don’t miss the upcoming panel discussion on Club Grubbery hosted by Graham Hood and John Larter.
CLICK HERE to hear Hoody’s announcement.
I will be watching as I couldn't make the meeting here in Adelaide to see these experts live. Hoody has had some great interviews over the last couple of years when it was hard to find anyone being able to speak out on msm
Some months ago, my very fit 52 year-old son tossed a tennis ball to somebody, a very innocuous movement by any standard. The resultant tendon and muscle tear just won't respond to the cortisone injections and tablets. I read about misfolding proteins that damage cellular integrity. The spike protein induces oxidative stress (“ROS”), wreaking havoc on cellular processes, damaging DNA and disrupting the body’s ability to repair itself. The oxidative environment it creates facilitates the misfiring of transcription processes, accelerating the accumulation of genetic mutations. Could this be what is happening with my son's arm?