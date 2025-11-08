Over the last 5 years there have been many legal attempts to bring justice for those many people impacted by incompetent government policies.

Now, I am advised, a case in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) is about to be determined after close to 3 years of litigation.

The following letter by Dr. Gerry Brady and Mr. Charles Kovess dated 8 November has just been brought to my attention and, in my capacity as an Expert Witness in this matter, I can confirm that the letter accurately reflects the matters and current status of this case as I understand it.

LETTER FOLLOWS

“MOST SIGNIFICANT VACCINE MANDATE AND HUMAN RIGHTS CASE IN THE HISTORY OF BRITISH AND

AUSTRALIAN LAW – YOUR URGENT ACTION NEEDED BY 19th NOVEMBER

8th November 2025

Background

We now know the gene-based and experimental Covid vaccines were neither safe nor effective. Millions of people worldwide have either died or have suffered (or continue to suffer) serious and/or disabling adverse effects linked directly to these injections. The science is now clear on these facts. There must be accountability and governments must not be allowed to sweep away our human rights and repeat this unprincipled and reckless behaviour.

The Queensland State government imposed Covid vaccine mandates upon the people of Queensland for 4 months in 2021 - 2022 that significantly restricted the civil liberties of any non-vaccinated person. You may not be aware that a remarkable, young, talented and highly motivated legal professional, Jayden Beale, has been tirelessly litigating this case at QCAT (the Qld Civil and Administrative Tribunal) at his own cost for more than 3 years to bring the Queensland Government to justice regarding the unconscionable, unethical and illegal implementation of those Covid vaccine mandates.

Court documents appear to show that the Queensland Chief Health Officer at the time did not give the mandates for any proper public health purpose. In particular, the State Government has refused to provide any evidence that the Covid vaccines prevented transmission of the virus. The Chief Health Officer has since resigned. It is now understood that the legal team at Queensland Health is under internal investigation for “suspected corrupt conduct and/or Public Interest disclosure”.

Your Urgent Action Needed

After continuous and persistent legal action within the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) and under the weight of hundreds of pages of Expert Report submissions written by more than a dozen of some of the most highly qualified clinicians and scientists in Australia (including Emeritus Prof. Robert Clancy and Dr. Phillip Altman), the Queensland Government is refusing to provide any evidence in the matter, despite a Court order to do so by 27th October. Instead, the Qld Government has applied to have the case dismissed in what appears to be a last minute, desperate strategy to avoid having to go to trial. The Applicant (Jayden Beale) is on the verge of an historic and monumental human rights victory and the case is due to be considered o n 21 November at a Directions Hearing.

A Judgement in this case will create legal precedent in human rights and anti-discrimination law and may have an international impact on broader human rights law across the world.

An important part of this case is the recognition of the constitutional right to religious belief including the right to religious exemption from authoritarian Government orders. The Queensland Government is also trying to argue that Christianity, in itself, is not a religion and that a Christian cannot rely on the Bible as the basis for their belief. A Christian, and possibly all other religious people, will therefore be unable to practice their religious beliefs.

The stakes are high and the case is now at a critical point. We need to be as certain as we can of victory. Jayden has decided he needs to appoint a leading Australian King’s Counsel barrister (who is already passionate in Covid-19 matters) to finally and comprehensively win this case for all Australians. The costs we now seek are estimated to be $40,000.

Jayden needs your URGENT HELP.

Go to his Give Send Go funding page at https://www.givesendgo.com/G6H11 and give what you can. $25, $50, $100, $ 1,000, $ 10,000……whatever you can. This is important.

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerry Brady (Phone 0412 364 783)

and

Charles Kovess (Phone 0412 317 404)

LL.B. (Hons), LL.M., CSP, KSJ”

END OF LETTER

DISCLAIMER:

