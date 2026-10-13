Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Armanda Martin's avatar
Armanda Martin
Oct 13

And in a recent court case for extended custody order of three children in the children’s court the magistrate said: and would you like me to write an order for vaccination as a “child died in care recently because it was not vaccinated”!!!!!!?

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
Oct 13

Haven’t our countries seen enough death, injury?? Grrrrr. Praying!!!!!

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