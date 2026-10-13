In Australia, parents are being coerced into choosing between their children being injected with 13 potentially damaging vaccines including:

Hepatitis B

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Haemopholus Influenza B (HIB)

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Pneumococcal

Meningococcal C

Varicella

Flu/COVID

OR

Being denied early childhood education and care by our government and being effectively unable to work and earn a living.

The Hon. John Ruddick MLC (Libertarian) will stand today to deliver an important speech to introduce a Bill to the NSW Parliament to remove this egregious and reprehensible government policy introduced in 2017 forcing parents to choose. Let’s see who is present in the Chamber and who listens to common sense and let’s see who really cares about the children and struggling parents.

Ask your representative if they listened to Ruddick’s speech and ask how they will vote.

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You can watch John’s speech live TODAY either between 10:30am-11:00am or maybe shortly after 2:30pm HERE

On Nov. 11 the rest of the Upper House will be allowed to contribute and then there will be a vote.

I fully expect the Parliament gallery to be fully packed with nearly 200 people to witness the ability of our State politicians to protect the children and parents.

I hope to later post the recorded link to this important speech by John Ruddick if available.

He deserves your support. He is one of the few who is truly concerned about the welfare of children.

Follow me on X @phillip_altman4

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The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.