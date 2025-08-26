Kevin McKernan, one of the most famous genetic experts confirms the worst fears. The data comes from genetic sequencing of tumours and, according to McKernan, the infected DNA is replicating at a high rate. Listen to Kevin McKernan (2 min). CLICK HERE.

The cancer threat posed by the mRNA COVID “vaccines” were communicated to the Prime Minister in great detail by Russell Broadbent MP – See my Substack of 30 Nov. 2024. CLICK HERE. But the Prime Minister has, as usual, done nothing. He is not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

It all started with a cover up. The mRNA COVID “vaccines” were manufactured which employed a dangerous genetic sequence called SV40 which was known to cause cancer. See my Substack of 18 Oct 2024 – CLICK HERE.

Without any evidence, the manufacturers dismissed claims that this posed a safety risk. The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) echoed the view of the manufacturers – again without any proof whatsoever. See my Substack of 22 Oct 2024 – CLICK HERE.

This is shocking. How can this continue? It appears that those who took the shots and their future generations have had their genetic code altered permanently. Cancers are on the rise globally and those still supporting the use of the mRNA COVID vaccines cannot explain it and wonder why this is so.

