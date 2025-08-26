Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
19h

Phillip I thank you for making your contributions free. Many of the people who are FULLY AWAKE are on the lower end of the financial scale. I am only on a pension, but spreading the word! I directly influenced at least a dozen people to change their mind about getting the jab. Half my family is sufferance general illnesses etc or died after taking the jab and the other half who refrained have much better health! NEVER AGAIN!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
David White (Oz Dave)'s avatar
David White (Oz Dave)
19h

And yet we have Dr Monique Ryan in parliament singing the praises of Moderna in Australia: https://fb.watch/BJ-mqlgOm6/?fs=e

Her arrogance won’t allow her to admit being wrong, even to herself?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture