No Jab No Play Rally, NSW
Please join fellow parents, families and freedom-loving Australians at the No Jab No Play rally outside NSW Parliament House on 10 November at 6pm.
This is a vital opportunity to stand together and call for an end to policies that deny children access to early education and care simply because their parents have exercised informed choice about medical decisions.
By showing up in strong numbers we send a clear message that we support brave MPs like John Ruddick in bringing forward legislation to remove No Jab No Play in NSW. We have waited 10 years for this opportunity and we need to make the most of it.
There is an incredible team of speakers being organised for the event.
The AVN is funding the sound equipment and stage for the event so any support that you are able to give is much appreciated.
Sponsor the AVN – AVN Online Store
We are so very thankful to the many supporters who have already contributed funds towards the event.
If you are in Sydney, please let your local groups know about the rally.
Let’s make it a big success!!
John Ruddick No Jab No Play
On the 14th of October John Ruddick moved the ‘NO JAB, NO PLAY AMENDMENT” in NSW Parliament. Here is the post John made about this and the incredible speech he gave. Please come and show your support at the No Jab No Play rally on the 10th of November.
Prior to 2017, NSW infants going to childcare had to demonstrate they had had 13 vaccines ... but conscientious objectors were allowed to request an exemption and they were auto-approved. Few parents did object but it was humane to have that option in place.
This bill simply seeks to revert to the pre 2017 settings.
Unless this bill is approved, infants must have 13 vaccines to get into childcare.
There is a serious debate around whether the escalating cases of autism, SIDS etc moves in line with the number of vaccines forced on toddlers.
The pro-vaccine industrial complex has no curiosity in that debate ... they are the greediest industry on earth. Big pharma funds the government regulator - the TGA!
Big pharma’s lack of curiosity in the potential harm of so many vaccines only underscores how important fair and balanced research is desperately required.
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Too far away but I support them 100%. We lost some of our family allowance when my son was young due to not complying to vaccines, so wrong. There was no way I would let him be poisoned for a pittiful amount of money, so the punishment was a deduction from family allowance. He had to stay home from kinder if there was any kind or "outbreak", luckily only happened once or twice.
Hi!
Read the book "The Poisoned Needle" by Eleanor McBean.
Thank you!
Lise from Maine (former licensed clinician).