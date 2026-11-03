Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
1d

Too far away but I support them 100%. We lost some of our family allowance when my son was young due to not complying to vaccines, so wrong. There was no way I would let him be poisoned for a pittiful amount of money, so the punishment was a deduction from family allowance. He had to stay home from kinder if there was any kind or "outbreak", luckily only happened once or twice.

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Lise McLain's avatar
Lise McLain
1d

Hi!

Read the book "The Poisoned Needle" by Eleanor McBean.

Thank you!

Lise from Maine (former licensed clinician).

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