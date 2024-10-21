So……when an organisation or government lies to you 61 times in relation to matters of life and death - should you ever believe them again?

One of the most important safety issues surrounding the COVID shots is the reported dangerous levels of contaminating DNA. This is because such contaminating DNA used in the manufacturing process potentially may integrate permanently into your own DNA and affect both yourself and future generations. There are long term serious potential implications including cardiovascular, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer etc. It is inconceivable that a fully transparent, independent, credible and verifiable assessment of this risk for mankind is not absolutely top priority for our government and all health bureaucrats.

Despite initial credible reports being issued over a year ago by Kevin McKernan (CLICK HERE for my Substack of 14 Oct. 2023) and others, there has been silence from our Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) until now.

The TGA has now issued a statement on 18 October denying there is any problem. CLICK HERE to view what the TGA has said.

But there is good reason to doubt the voracity of what the TGA is saying. For one, the TGA will not disclose the method of analysis used to assay the contaminating DNA and they will not disclose the actual assay result. They criticise the independent reporting of dangerous levels of DNA in the shots, in part, on the basis of lack of proper temperature storage conditions of the shots but contaminating levels of DNA would not increase due to inadequate low temperature storage (the reverse would be true).

Maryanne Demasi’s Substack of 19 October provides some useful background information. CLICK HERE to view.

The problem is not confined to the unsafe and ineffective COVID-19 mRNA shots. Plans are in place to use this same method of manufacture of mRNA “vaccines” for other vaccines coming down the pipeline. This means the DNA contamination issue will persist. You can bet that anyone who questions the safety of these mRNA vaccines will be subject to the new misinformation and disinformation legislation which the Labor Government is trying to introduce against mammoth opposition from people across Australia…….Labor and Albanese just do not care.

For those of you new to my Substack, in my opinion, here is my list of lies which have been told (including the whopper #62 - misinformation about excessive DNA in the mRNA “vaccines”).

LIST OF COVID MISINFORMATION, DISINFORMATION AND LIES

Updated Oct. 2024

1. Failure to acknowledge that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was man-made.

2. Implementation of cruel lockdowns without any scientific evidence of usefulness. 3. Declare experimental gene-based mRNA injections “safe and effective” when this was not supported by the available evidence. The 95% efficacy claim was false. The COVID “vaccines” have been reported to cause more death and injury than any drug in history. 4. Failure of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration to require appropriate quality, safety and efficacy data for the Covid “vaccines” and subsequently failure to properly evaluate the COVID injections for safety and efficacy. 5. Failure to stop senseless vaccine mandates when there was never any evidence that the injections would stop transmission. 6. Falsely claiming the COVID injections would keep you from getting COVID, getting seriously ill or going to hospital. The hospital statistics show this is false. 7. Falsely claiming masks prevent transmission or infection. There is no credible evidence that masks prevent transmission or acquisition of air-borne viral infection.

8. Falsely claiming it was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

9. Ramping up public fear to force people into getting “vaccinated”

10. Denying early treatment which could have saved thousands of lives. Such advice has never been given in medicine for any serious infection. 11. Orchestrating and supporting outrageous epidemiologic claims of expected deaths (150,000 predicted by the Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity sponsored by Bill and Melinda Gates) 12. Failure to properly assess thousands of vaccine related deaths reported in adverse drug event reporting systems including DAEN. 13. Courts failing to consider the scientific facts of regarding COVID and the lack of safety and efficacy of COVID injections 14. Contributing to the media censorship of any scientist or doctor who criticised the government narrative of “vaccine” safety and efficacy 15. Permitting the Australian Professional Health Regulation Agency (APHRA) to suspend the registration of any health practitioner who disagreed with the government COVID management policy. 16. Preventing proper and full informed consent given to patients by doctors prior to COVID injections – patients were not fully advised of the risks. 17. Falsely stating it was safe to use COVID injections for babies, children and pregnant women when there was no credible data to support such use in these groups. 18. Falsely inflating “COVID” case numbers and deaths using an inappropriate test (PCR) to justify population wide COVID injections.

19. Failure to recognise or investigate natural immunity in relation to vaccine policy

20. Falsely claiming there was no clinical evidence to support ivermectin or hydroxychloroquin in the treatment of COVID-19. 21. Destroying millions of doses of hydroxychloroquin and blocking the prescribing of ivermectin for COVID-19 22. Manipulating Australian Bureau of Statistics mortality data and Excess Death data using data analysis which effectively minimises the impact of All-Cause Mortality following COVID “vaccine rollout 23. Considering plans for a World Health Organisation (WHO) takeover of future Australian government pandemic health policy by unelected, unaccountable and unelected bureaucrats connected to the vaccine industry and apex predators of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 24. Maintaining total secrecy surrounding the contracted arrangements with vaccine manufacturers and spending hundreds of billions of dollars needlessly on unscientific and unsound COVID pandemic policies 25. Brutally suppressing peaceful demonstrations using rubber bullets and physical force never before witnessed in Australia 26. Proceeding to build pharmaceutical plants to produce “vaccines” using the mRNA platform without any long-term safety data and with the full knowledge these injections have produced the highest reported incidence of death and serious adverse events of any vaccine in history 27. Failure to explain or investigate the cause of the non-COVID unexpected Excess Deaths following the COVID “vaccine” rollouts (estimated at 30,000) 28. Failure to conduct a proper risk/benefit assessment of lockdowns, vaccine mandates or COVID “vaccination” OR to enquire why other countries had much fewer “cases” and death despite having much smaller health care budgets. 29. Failure of the TGA to report the high incidence of ongoing cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with the COVID “vaccines” 30. Failure to properly assess the ongoing safety and efficacy of modified COVID “vaccines” in light of worldwide reports of serious adverse events and death. Vaccine manufacturers and drug regulators were overwhelmed with the number of adverse event reports and there is probably a huge backlog of reports to be assessed. 31. Failure to report hospital COVID vaccination status of COVID patients in ICU and dying “with” or “due to” COVID 32. Failure to adequately explain child deaths post vaccination reported to the Drug Adverse Event Notification (DAEN) Scheme 33. Failure to investigate and report on multiple international reports of problems of COVID “vaccine” quality control (high death rate following certain batches) 34. Failure to disclose to the public the vested interests of so-called “health experts”, expert committees and institutions providing public advice 35. The TGA falsely claimed there is no evidence the COVID “vaccines” might interfere with your own DNA or have intergenerational adverse effects. 36. The government knows and did not warn that the COVID “vaccines” do not stay at the site of injection but travel throughout the body and the mRNA in the injections produce Spike Protein which have been shown to be directly responsible for the observed heart attacks, stroke, neurological diseases etc. 37. The government made no distinction between the minimal to near zero risk of COVID-19 in the young vs the risk to the elderly and exposed millions of younger Australians to needless gene-based mRNA injections which may have longer term adverse effects 38. The Australian government divided society and demonised those who wisely chose not to receive the COVID injections by promoting the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” concept 39. Despite unprecedented numbers of the vaccine injured, compensation has been rare and minimal. Our government protects the vaccine manufacturers with full indemnity – amazing 40. The effect of the COVID injections on fertility and miscarriages have been widely reported worldwide yet our TGA has not raised any concern 41. Failure to admit mistakes and harm or to even investigate ways to improve future policies and strategies by conducting a Royal Commission. 42. We were not told judges, Parliamentarians and their staff were exempt from vaccine mandates. 43. The TGA have not responded to repeated worldwide observations and reports that the batches of COVID-19 “vaccines” were not made in the same way as the clinical trial batches. The commercial batches were made using fermentation techniques using E. coli bacteria resulting in contamination of the vaccine vials with toxic DNA material which can potentially reverse transcribe into your DNA. 44. Cheating in clinical trial data management and analysis (eg. counting people who died suddenly and unexpectedly within 2 weeks after injection as “unvaccinated”. 45. Approval for use of remdesivir despite lack of safety and efficacy data and failure to give appropriate warnings about kidney toxicity to COVID patients. 46. Discontinued reporting of the vaccination status of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in hospital (unvaccinated vs vaccinated). The vast majority of COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated and boosted. 47. Failure by the Australian Government to investigate more than 30,000 non-COVID unexplained deaths following the rollout of the COVID-19 “vaccines”. 48. Failure to properly compensate the vaccine injured and those who have died due COVID-19 vaccination. 49. The Victorian State government and other State governments sometimes inflate the number of “unvaccinated COVID-19 deaths” by including many vaccinated people whose vaccination status is either unknown or would later be confirmed. 50. The governments around the world released COVID-19 “vaccines” which were made in a different way to clinical trial “vaccines”. The commercial batches were contaminated with toxic DNA and endotoxins which could cause sudden death and serious side effects and governments knew this. 51. Pfizer delayed reporting the deaths of vaccinated people in the pivotal COVID “vaccine” clinical trial before obtaining drug regulatory approval 52. Irresponsible claims there is no need to investigate credible embalmer and vascular surgeon reports of the appearance of strange long white rubbery “clots” in both veins and arteries the deceased and living following the rollout of the Covid shots. 53. False claims that vaccines are among the most well researched therapeutic agents for efficacy and safety. 54. Laying the blame for the Covid pandemic primarily with the Chinese Communist Party and not the WHO, FDA and other drug regulators, US CDC or National Institute of Health according to ex-CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. 55. False claims that the iconic medical journals are a reliable source of high quality scientific and medical/clinical information on the Covid “vaccines” and are free of bias and censorship of important safety and efficacy information. 56. Covid “vaccines” specifically designed to produce toxic Spike Protein for the immune response was a good idea. 57. The Covid “vaccines” saved tens of millions of lives. 58. The government did not mandate vaccine mandates. 59. The high incidence of ongoing cardiovascular, neurological, autoimmune an d cancer illness and death can be attributed to a sequela of COVID-19 (“Long Covid”) and not the shots. 60. The unexplained rise of the number of deaths above previous levels from all causes (Excess Deaths) following the rollout of the Covid shots (but not in 2020 or 2021 when there were either no vaccines or the population was only partly vaccinated) is NOT due to the shots themselves. 61. Recent (2024) calculation of the Excess Deaths by the Actuaries Institute (10 July 2024) claiming Australia had a “relatively low” Excess Death rate following the Covid “vaccine” rollouts and “the overwhelming weight of the available evidence does not point to Covid-19 vaccines as a cause of significant number of additional deaths”….and “the number of [Excess] deaths is likely to be small, especially in the context of the estimated numbers of excess deaths and the lives saved by vaccination”. 62. The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) claims that highly credible and comprehensive analysis of Australian batches of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines containing dangerous levels of contaminating DNA should be classified as “misinformation”.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

