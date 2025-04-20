These are most difficult and serious times. I am forced to depart from my usual Covid science focus and dip into the political arena and request a favour of my Subscribers……….

Share

Topher Field has issues a podcast on how to smash the “uni party” (14 min).

CLICK HERE to view. Many of my subscribers may have already seen this important podcast but it watching it again will reinforce the need to PUT THE GREENS LAST.

Both Labor and the Liberals allowed vaccine mandates and travel restrictions – they took away our freedoms. They also lied about the COVIE-19 “vaccines”….they said they were “safe and effective”. We now know these experimental gene-based shots did not prevent infection nor did they prevent transmission and these shots are linked to a significant rise in heart attack stroke, myocarditis, a variety of neurological conditions, autoimmune disease and various cancers. I’ve written close to 400 Substacks now and provided detailed evidence to support this inescapable conclusion.

But what can we do?

We can vote in the coming Australian Federal election to reduce the power of the “uniparty” (Labor and Libs) by putting THE GREENS LAST. Then second last put Labor and third last put Liberal. At the top of the ballot put all the freedom candidates back to back from number 1 down the ballot. Make sure you put all the true freedom groups at the top of the ballot (don’t be fooled by the Teals who are not independent), This way your vote will flow via preferences away from the Greens and Teals and Labor who are intent on reducing our standard of living by further electricity price increases, destroying the environment with ugly and ecologically destructive wind turbines and solar panels and censoring free speech.

I am asking all my 8,000 subscribers to seriously consider supporting the following candidates in terms of flyer distribution, assisting at polling booths and/or donating money. We must all make an effort if we want to regain our lost freedoms and avoid the horrendous policies of the last 5 years. PLEASE, PLEASE HELP.

There are many freedom loving candidates standing for election. Here are a few names I personally know well and I ask that you support them in whatever way you can. They are all most worthy of your support and they are prepared to stand up for your freedoms.

RUSSELL BROADBENT MP - SEAT OF MONASH, VICTORIA

and

BEN BRITTON – INDEPENDENT FOR WHITLAM (PREVIOUSLY LIBERAL CANDIDATE)

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.