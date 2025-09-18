Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amrit Srecko Šorli's avatar
Amrit Srecko Šorli
35m

COVID-19 vaccines are bioengineered for mass destruction https://www.longdom.org/open-access/mathematical-fraud-of-covid19-vaccination-effectiveness-and-ineffectiveness-of-peer-review.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture