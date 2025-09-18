A paper published in the journal “Autoimmunity” by Speicher, Rose and McKernan shows conclusively the dangerous and massive DNA contamination in both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 “vaccines”.

The DNA contamination originates from the manufacturing method using fermentation techniques to produce the mRNA. It is accepted that DNA contamination is dangerous and this contaminating DNA should be removed from the final product. Unfortunately, in practice, it is not possible to remove absolutely all DNA contamination in these fermentation methods so the drug regulator set an arbitrary “safe” limit of 10ng/mL.

The problem is that this “safe” limit is not based on any reliable science, it is just a guess. Furthermore, this “safe” limit refers to naked DNA ie DNA that is not encapsulated into lipid-nanoparticles as contained in the mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines”) and this DNA cannot easily enter cells of the body and interact with your body’s DNA.

The researchers found DNA contamination 36 – 627 times the allowed naked DNA limits. But this is not naked DNA……it is DNA contained in lipid-nanoparticles which CAN EFFECTIVELY ENTER YOUR BODY’S CELLS. So, effectively, the contamination is probably hundreds or thousands of times worse than 36 – 627 times the “safe” limit!

It gets worse………

The Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccines” also contained contaminated DNA which also contained a well-known cancer promoter sequence called SV-40 (monkey Simian virus #40). This SV-40 genetic sequence produces a protein which suppresses the p53 onco-suppressor gene which protects against cancer. If this protective gene is suppressed, one would expect a rise in the incidence of cancers which is exactly what is happening all over the world. The cancers reported to be most stimulated are bowel, breast and bladder cancers but other cancers are also on the rise.

Apparently the Moderna “vaccine” was shown by the researchers to have high DNA contamination but no SV40.

Now, the TGA laboratory scientists are no fools. They know exactly what is happening but I suspect international WHO/vax agency/BigPharma policy instructions prevent the TGA from properly reporting the danger of the DNA contamination. They simply cannot admit to the danger.

In the meantime, what is happening to the new Moderna manufacturing facilities governments have invested in worldwide including Australia?

It is one thing to knowingly deceive the public on the benefits and costs of something like Net Zero but the deceit reaches an unimaginable level by allowing highly DNA contaminated pharmaceuticals linked to cancers to remain on the market.

