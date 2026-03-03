When TIME MAGAZINE twigs there is a mysterious rise in cancers, you know there is a BIG problem.

Listen to an important and informative interview with one of the world’s top oncologists…..Prof. Angus Dalgleish (1 hr 19 min). CLICK HERE

Prof. Dalgleish explains how the jabs cause cancer and why the COVID jabs and mRNA delivery platform were not a good idea from the beginning.

According to Prof. Dalgleish, the cause of the rise in cancers is the chronic inflammation and immunosuppression linked to the Spike Protein (which is known now to persist for up to 3 years) and irreversible integration of mRNA genetic sequences into your DNA.

We have yet to feel the full national health impact of COVID conspiracy. The media is still censored, doctors can only whisper the truth, nobody has been held to account and people continue to suffer.

DISCLAIMER:

