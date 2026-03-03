Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David White (Oz Dave)'s avatar
David White (Oz Dave)
2d

Horrifying. Thank you, Dr Altman. Dr Mark Trozzi - on the persistence of spike production for almost 4 years: https://drtrozzi.substack.com/p/spike-protein-production-persisting?r=20pd6j&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
2 replies
David Archibald's avatar
David Archibald
2d

I borrowed one of your graphs in writing this: https://wentworthreport.com/covids-continual-assault-on-the-kidneys/

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture