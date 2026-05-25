Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
May 25

Vaccine full of Mercury Aluminium Foetal Cells of aborted Babies etc , are not safe for still developing children. Good healthy nutrition creates a healthy Gut( the immune centre ) , hygiene, sanitation , clean water ,sunshine exercise ,rest and no overcrowding, are what keeps children and adults resistant to pathogens .

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Anne Speirs's avatar
Anne Speirs
May 25

It is so unfair and unethical to coerce parents to vaccinate based on childcare eligibility. While proponents say that childcare is still accessible to parents of unvaccinated children in reality it is not, because firstly, most childcare centres won't accept an enrollment of an unvaccinated child without a catch-up program and secondly if they do accept an unvaccinated child the parents are then forced to pay full fees and receive no childcare subsidy which effectively forces the average wage earner to vaccinate their child for financial reasons and not health reasons.

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