MEDIA RELEASE - NO JAB / NO PLAY
MEDIA RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Dr Phillip Altman Backs Push to End ‘No Jab, No Play’ as Canberra Vaccine Forum Approaches
Former pharmaceutical industry insider Dr Phillip Altman has thrown his support behind a proposed NSW Bill aimed at dismantling Australia’s “No Jab, No Play” framework, describing the legislation as a critical step toward restoring informed consent and ending coercive vaccination policy.
Dr Altman, who will speak at The Vaccination Conversation in Canberra on Thursday 28 May, has praised The Hon. John Ruddick for drafting legislation to prevent the NSW Government from enforcing “No Jab, No Play” measures, which currently tie childcare subsidies to a child’s vaccination status.
The proposed Bill is expected to challenge one of the most controversial public health policies in recent Australian history — which some critics say punishes families, undermines informed consent and places unacceptable pressure on parents to comply with government vaccination schedules.
Dr Altman said the Bill represents a rare and necessary challenge to entrenched medical coercion.
“Parents should never be punished for making medical decisions they believe are in the best interests of their child,” Dr Altman said.
“I don’t believe the ‘No Jab, No Play’ was ever about informed consent, I think it’s about coercion. John Ruddick deserves enormous credit for bringing this issue into Parliament and forcing overdue scrutiny of a policy that has harmed families and undermined trust.”
Dr Altman has written extensively on vaccine policy, pharmaceutical regulation and informed consent, and recently highlighted emerging research comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children, arguing the findings raise serious questions about the long-term health impacts of current childhood vaccination schedules.
He will speak at The Vaccination Conversation in Canberra later this month, where he will address the government’s response to COVID-19, regulatory failures, medical transparency, involvement of the military in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the urgent need for open scientific debate.
Event organisers say Dr Altman’s appearance comes at a critical moment, as public scrutiny of vaccine policy continues to grow and legislative efforts begin to challenge long-standing mandates and financial penalties.
Media are invited to attend, interview speakers and cover the event.
Event Details
The Vaccination Conversation
Date: Thursday 28 May 2026 at 6:45pm
Venue: Awaken Church, 490 Sulwood Drive, Kambah ACT
Speakers at the event:
• Dr Phillip Altman, Clinical Trial and Drug Regulatory Affairs Consultant (retired)
• Author and Researcher Wendy Daniel
• Dr Judy Wilyman, Public Health Expert
Media Contact
Toni McLennan
M: 0431 105 078
Thanks for reading Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
Vaccine full of Mercury Aluminium Foetal Cells of aborted Babies etc , are not safe for still developing children. Good healthy nutrition creates a healthy Gut( the immune centre ) , hygiene, sanitation , clean water ,sunshine exercise ,rest and no overcrowding, are what keeps children and adults resistant to pathogens .
It is so unfair and unethical to coerce parents to vaccinate based on childcare eligibility. While proponents say that childcare is still accessible to parents of unvaccinated children in reality it is not, because firstly, most childcare centres won't accept an enrollment of an unvaccinated child without a catch-up program and secondly if they do accept an unvaccinated child the parents are then forced to pay full fees and receive no childcare subsidy which effectively forces the average wage earner to vaccinate their child for financial reasons and not health reasons.