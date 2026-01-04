Unfortunately, Substack has willingly acquiesced to institute biometric ID on my posts. I know this is most disappointing to my subscribers, in particular ,because they fully understand the slippery slope of government censorship facilitated by digital ID in the name of “keeping you safe”. It is an old trick.

Government censorship prevented you from: knowing the truth about the origin of SARS-CoV-2; prevented you from: knowing how dangerous the experimental gene based Covid-19 “vaccines” were; prevented you from knowing these injections were neither safe nor effective; prevented you from knowing how many people died due to the injections and how many have been seriously injured.

My Substacks (450 over the last 3 years) helped to reveal scientific facts and data which were not readily accessible by most people in a concise form supported by documented evidence. I’d like to think that this effort helped many people and gave some hope that this nightmare would soon end.

Many of you have now reported that they are unable to open my Substacks without biometric ID and they have refused to comply. I don’t blame them.

One option I am exploring is to go to X. You can follow me at Phillip Altman PhD@phillip_altman4

I will continue with Substack for now and, as you know, I also post my Substacks on X but these are simply not accessible to many who have refused to provide biometric data - others seem to continue to have access without biometric data.

If you cannot access my Substacks without biometric ID, try deleting all in your browser history and retry. I will put this on X when I set up.

I will now start to post on X directly which does not have known biometric or invasive ID requirements for users or creators. Apparently, I can still reach my current subscribers - you need to be on X but there is no need to sign up. I understand that some current subscribers may not see a post of mine on X due to an algorithm in place. I’m not particularly savvy with social media so I will just see how this goes.

Anyway, thanks for subscribing to my Substacks and spreading truth.

Let’s hope for a Happy New Year.

Phillip

