Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
2d

Thank you Phillip for going beyond the "spike-was-the-problem" and even "DNA-contamination-was-the-problem", (both of which can be claimed in future to have been "sorted"), to the real issue with these intramuscular injections: the whole mRNA platform, which they don't want to call "transfections" (most likely for IP reasons), was a bad idea period. What I find extremely sad is that research biologists who have been using transfection in their experiments with animals didn't immediately warn everyone of their well-known life-shortening effects. Seems like the magic word "vaccine" switches off critical thought? Even the whole concept that injecting foreign substances across the immune boundary (skin, mucous membranes of lungs and gut) needs to be unmasked as biologically unsound. For anyone who doubts this I recommend the work of biologist Dr JJ Couey (Gigaohm Biological) and researcher Mark Kulacz (Housatonic Live), who have been sleuthing the history of this idea.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Luise Pearson-Bernoth's avatar
Luise Pearson-Bernoth
2d

It is not hard to be very angry and I am, but I find that turning that anger into a desire to turn the tide is giving me more energy to defend our humanity. Our human rights are non negotiable in my opinion and according to the Nuremberg Code. We need to uncover Federal and State Laws that have used the idea of pandemics, as has W.A., to create legislation that undermines our Human Rights. These laws need to be challenged in the highest courts as illegal, as they negate our existing UN legal obligations as signatories to Nuremberg Code.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture