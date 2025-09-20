EVERYONE needs to watch this just released movie (60 min). It is free. Great explanation of how the toxic Spike Protein works and why it was such a bad idea from the very beginning. These shots should never have been released. CLICK HERE

ENDING THE RECOMMENDATION TO USE COVID-19 SHOTS

The Health and Human Services Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the peak expert vaccine advisory committee in the US, just voted unanimously to end a blanket recommendation for administering these shots. This is a monumental decision.

Now, the decision to get these shots will be the sole decision between your doctor and yourself. Choose your doctor wisely.

In my view, these shots are not only the most harmful vaccines ever……they are the most harmful therapeutic agent ever released. I base this view on the sheer numbers of worldwide Excess Deaths since the rollout of the mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines”, the ongoing spike in cardiovascular, oncogenic, neurological and immunological disease and the record number of adverse events reported to occur linked to the shots. There is no other drug which comes close to the catastrophic record of the mRNA shots.

The US public have got the message. In a recent poll of more than 1,000 individuals, 56% of the people now understand the shots can kill. See the Nicolas Hulscher Substack of 12 Sept. CLICK HERE

It is notable that the vaccine fear campaign was less successful in the US with about 30% of Americans refusing the shots. Other countries, including Australia, were not so aware and suffered high vaccination rates over 90% at the hands of corrupted and/or ignorant government bureaucrats, conflicted “experts” and media stooges who blame processed food or the environment for what we are seeing with our own eyes.

However, I fear most still do not understand the full extent of the ongoing problem. There are now more than 3,000 published papers describing the serious consequences of the shots.

JAPAN HAS ALSO WOKEN UP

In the wake of mounting evidence of mRNA vaccine toxicity, the Japan Vaccine Issues Research Association called for the immediate withdrawal of the injections before a press conference attended by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. This signals a dramatic shift in the willingness to accept evidence of the dangers of the injections. See Aussie17 Substack of 19 Sept. which includes the press conference video (13 min). CLICK HERE

ANOTHER US STATE DECLARES THE SHOTS TO BE DANGEROUS

Meanwhile, the US Louisiana State Surgeon General made a stunning public warning when he said…….”The COVID vaccines are dangerous….I see the fallout in my clinic every day”. CLICK HERE for the Jon Fleetwood Substack of 14 Sept.

We also see the damage caused by the shots every day. It is not normal for young healthy people to drop dead or to get myocarditis. It is not normal for previously fairly rare advanced cancers to be popping up everywhere. It is not normal for healthy people to die immediately following a vaccination.

THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TAKES NO NOTICE OF THE SHIFT IN WORLD OPINION - SILENCE

The Australian Government wants to forget the catastrophe they caused and move on. They want to forget the record number of deaths, injuries, cancers and disabling disease caused by the shots, they want to forget the warnings of highly toxic genetic DNA contamination, they want us to forget the lockdowns, school closures, travel restrictions and mandatory vaccinations which were not supported by any evidence and they want us to forget the vaccines did not prevent infection, transmission or hospitalisation. They lied to us using fake modelling that millions of lives were saved. The data suggests millions have died or been serious injured.

The people who did this to us have kept their jobs or gone on to acquire even more highly paid jobs as a reward for their service. They have not apologised, not recanted and take no responsibility. No Royal Commission as promised and little or no compensation to those injured.

In my opinion, until the full extent of the deception is revealed and admitted, all drugs using the mRNA platform need to be viewed with extreme caution and skepticism. We must stop the ongoing government funded construction of mRNA pharmaceutical production facilities around the world including Australia.

The West Australian State Government must immediately withdraw the new legislation which makes it legal for ignorant and ill-informed bureaucrats to issue proclamations for forced vaccination of any person if they deem it necessary regardless of the any evidence to justify such human rights violations. Under the WA Public Health Act 2016 (Section 157(1) (j) and Section 158) officers can force people to undergoing medical examinations, treatment or vaccination and “reasonable force” is permitted to enforce directions including apprehension, detention and physical restraint if needed. It also permits the forced removal of clothing (including underwear) to ensure compliance to vaccination. These bureaucrats have shown themselves to be incapable of making sound health policy decisions in the wake of the COVID “pandemic”.

We should be very, very angry.