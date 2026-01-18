mRNA vaccines have been a total catastrophe …. These injections are widely recognised as neither safe nor effective. The evidence is now overwhelming.

Using a mRNA vaccine which distributes throughout your body to force every cell in your body to manufacture an uncontrolled quantity of a known toxin (Spike Protein) was never a good idea from the beginning. But it made a lot of money very, very fast. We are talking a couple hundred billion dollars.

No other drug in history has been linked to anywhere near the rate of adverse effects of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines based on CDC VAERS data. No other drug in history has produced, in absolute terms, more adverse drug events, including serious adverse events and death, than the mRNA vaccines. Governments are reluctant to investigate deaths linked to the injection even if these deaths occurred the same day of injection in otherwise healthy individuals. Even the previous head of the CDC, Dr. Redford, has called for the mRNA vaccines to be withdrawn.

The government cannot be relied upon to tell you the truth. Despite the White House, FBI and CIA and other national intelligence agencies all admitting that the COVID-19 virus was made in a laboratory using Gain-of-Function Frankenstein research, they have still not apologized. They just want you to move on. The authorities want you to believe they are concerned about your safety.

We all know it should take many, many years of research and a huge investment to properly establish safety and efficacy for any vaccine. But look…..the NSW Government has reportedly produced the world-first foot and mouth vaccine in 18 months to protect livestock industries and the food supply. CLICK HERE

And guess what? This was done on a shoestring budget! I wonder how much was spent on proper safety testing for the animals and the humans who eat the meat? If any money was spent at all it would be the first vaccine ever properly tested for safety before being released on an unsuspecting public.

We already know the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) claim the genetic contamination in the COVID-19 vaccines is minimal and of no consequence despite many world-recognised experts having produced credible, detailed and verifiable evidence to the contrary. The trick used to deny DNA contamination is to employ an analytical method which is incapable of giving a true assessment of the genetic contamination.

Where is the safety data to show these mRNA livestock genetic material does not end up in your body? How was this determined? Who did it? Was this independently verified? Are we expected to believe these vaccines are not in the meat we eat? What could possibly go wrong?

Show us the data.

