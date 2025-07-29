How is it that one of the biggest US States, Florida, has declared that “mRNA vaccines should not be used for any human beings” CLICK HERE…..yet our Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration have not withdrawn the reckless claim that these shots are “safe and effective.” The furthest the TGA have gone to backing away from the “safe” claim is their recent admission that in healthy infants, children or adolescents “the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms”. This was obvious more than 2 years ago but the health bureaucrats refused to accept the available evidence at the time and infants, children and adolescents were subjected to possible serious harm. See my substack of 6 June. CLICK HERE.

Despite 1050 reports of deaths now officially linked to the Covid vaccines (taking into account even a conservative under reporting factor of 30-40x, a more realistic number would be 30,000-40,000), the Australian government admits to only 14 deaths but refuses to follow up most reported deaths thus providing the government with plausible deniability to avoid accountability. The government could follow up but they refused to do so. The government refuses to examine hospital records to compare the Covid vaccinated to the Covid unvaccinated and refuses to mount a Royal Commission. That is really all you need to know.

SHOULD YOU BE FORCED TO TAKE AN EXPERIMENTAL INJECTION?

The Nuremberg Trials post WWII should have answered this question….

The pharmaceutical industry, in concert with compliant (and in my view often corrupt) drug regulators, are using new “fast track” approval mechanisms to shorten the time to obtain government release of experimental drugs including vaccines. This means less investment upfront and a quicker return on investment because not all the expensive safety testing needs to be completed before the profits start to roll in.

The problem is that the public are not told that when drugs (including vaccines) are released under “fast track approvals” or, in the case of Australia, “Provisional Approval” – the normally required safety and efficacy data is lacking. We were not told this in Australia when the Covid vaccines were first released yet the government recklessly claimed these injections were “safe and effective”.

Did your doctor tell you before he or she recommended the Covid vaccines when they were first released that the injections were experimental in that not all the usually required safety and efficacy data was available to support the claim of “safe and effective”? Or did your doctor just say the shots were “approved” when in fact they were not?

To make matters worse…..the government was silent when mandatory injection of experimental vaccines were required for employment or travel.

It seems that history is going to repeat itself with the US FDA introducing “fast track” approvals. CLICK HERE for Jon Fleetwood’s Substack of 27 July.

THE COVID VACCINE DEATHS ARE HIDDEN IN THE DATA

A handful of dedicated individuals have spent hundreds of hours to dig into the adverse drug event data reported in Australia’s Drug Adverse Event Notification (DAEN) database. One such person is Sharon Cousins and she has uncovered some astounding and disturbing data. See her interview by Graham Hood and John Larter on Club Grubbery (1hr 20 min). CLICK HERE

