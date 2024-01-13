Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Paul Della
Jan 13, 2024

Just a question

Why did the UK government after locking everyone down have a party(s) with no social

distancing, masks at 10 Downing st on a number of occasions

Why did the G20 summit that Scott Morrison attended have everyone photographed in masks for the official photo but at one or most likely all of the social occasions no masks no social distancing and even the Queen was there chatting maskless.

Either they knew there was no deadly virus or they knew there was no virus at all.

I suspect GOF research is just another Government money laundering exercise, I don’t think they can engineer viruses to be contagious, they can release localised toxins.

But live in fear because at any moment the new killer virus will be released.

When you live in fear you can be moulded any which way they desire even taking new experimental vaccines.

Perhaps someone can link a person to person study proving contagion of covid or the flu or the Spanish flu etc

phillip.altman
phillip.altman
Jan 13, 2024

To all - Please let's keep to a discussion of the Covid science and facts on this Substack.

