After 4 years of searching, there is no credible or convincing evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic coronavirus arose naturally - zero. It is almost universally accepted that laboratory genetic manipulations of a coronavirus using outlawed Gain-of-Function (GoF) techniques produced SARS-CoV-2. Despite the worldwide damage done by this constructed COVID-19 virus, GoF is still ongoing in many countries and may even be still ongoing in Australia. Our government has been silent. I have seen no information suggesting that there have been any international action whatsoever to ensure that dangerous GoF research has ceased everywhere. Indeed, Dr. Anthony Fauci previously head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), the person primarily responsible for GoF work leading to the construction of the COVID-19 virus, continues to even deny he contributed to GoF research by trying to change the definition of GoF. His testimony will be used as an argument by some to ensure that dangerous GoF continues. See my Substack of January 11. CLICK HERE to view.

In a pre-print publication of 4 January 2023 (above), it was announced that a lethal laboratory coronavirus was created and tested in mice which potentially could kill 100% of people infected (equating to a Case Fatality Rate of 100%). This compares with the Case Fatality Rate in healthy people of somewhere around 0-0.3% (depending on age) for the more virulent earlier strains of SARS-CoV-2 which cause COVID-19.

This dangerous work was done in a Biological Safety Laboratory (BSL) of unknown security level. Even BSLs using the highest level of biosecurity (Level 4) are known to have had leaks.

Dr. John Campbell has done a 21-minute video a day ago in relation to this disturbing announcement. CLICK HERE to view.

The primary responsibility of government is to protect its people. What are governments doing to stop this research and destroy all GX_P2V which exists?

Over the last 3 years, governments (including the Australian government) have shown themselves to be totally incompetent in dealing with the COVID “pandemic”. It has long been suspected by many that our government and health bureaucrats are acting in their own self interest and do not really care about our welfare or safety. If they do not immediately act on this specific issue, you have the clearest indication to date that your government is derelict in its duty and will not admit mistakes and change course even if it means mass casualties.

