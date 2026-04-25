The Hon. John Ruddick MLC (NSW, Libertarian) is in the process of drafting a Bill to the NSW Parliament to prevent the NSW Government from enforcing the sinister No Jab, No Pay/Bill which essentially forces parents to have their school children vaccinated.

Share

At the present time, your child must meet immunisation requirements if you get Family Tax Benefit (FTB) Part A or child care fee assistance.

Informed parents who know that no vaccine is “safe” and there are serious credible risks associated with general childhood immunisation need to be able to decide whether to vaccinate or not without coercion. Those parents who decide not to vaccinate often face onerous home schooling for years and are unable to engage in work. It is an agonising decision which should not be placed on parents. This is a disgrace.

It has now been shown in the largest study of vaccinated vs unvaccinated children involving 20,000 kids that unvaccinated kids have statistically fewer chronic ailments across the board including autism, asthma, autoimmune disease, neurodevelopment disorders etc. See my Substack of 25 Sept 2025 CLICK HERE.

No childhood vaccine has been properly tested against a true placebo to determine safety. This was not required for release to the public and companies making these injections are indemnified from any harm caused. Many parents now know this to be true.

John Ruddick is a hero for introducing this Bill to the NSW Parliament. Let’s see how many parliamentarians show up to hear his 20 minute speech introducing the Bill. I hope the gallery is full. I will advise progress on this Bill and the date of John’s speech when this becomes available.

LOCKED OUT

Until this morning I have been locked out of my Substack due to online requirements for biometric ID etc enforced as part of Australian government censorship policies. Many of my subscribers have also been locked out.

As a result, I can no long trust Substack as a platform and I am considering alternative methods to distribute important information on Covid, Covid vaccines and the continuing harm caused by these injections which is being covered up by the Australian government. You may shortly receive information from another platform which will include information I wish to disseminate. The reach will increase dramatically. Stay tuned.

The tide has turned. CSL, one of Australia’s biggest companies and a leading vaccine manufacturer has fallen on hard times….the price is tumbling. Other vaccine manufacturers are also seeing their share price fall significantly. People are waking up.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.