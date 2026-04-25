Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Vincent Vaiano's avatar
Vincent Vaiano
12h

I met a former Harvard Attorney who used the Consumer Protection Act to close a bank after they had defrauded thousands in Dorchester, MA. Instead of filing one Class Action suit with all Plaintiffs being the people/families who had been defrauded & had their homes stolen from them, he filed 3,000 individual suits, one for each family and/or address. They couldn't afford to defend themselves and had to declare bankruptcy. The Board of Directors went to jail. The laws were changed in an effort to prevent this type of fraud from the banks here in MA.

This is the way to end this madness. We must get the message out and file millions of individual lawsuits against each Pharmaceutical Company, against each pharmacy, against each gov't agency, and against each individual politician, judge, news station, individual news anchors who pushed the false narrative, all hospitals, all doctors, and any other person or entity who took part in Unfair and Deceptive Business practices. It's not difficult to prove that their practices have been deceitful and false, but we need only one attorney/law firm to get this started and a team to get the message out. 4 million lawsuits will CRUSH them. 40M will alter the landscape of the world toward freedom. They will kill those who start this, but you have to have the same type of persistence and resilience that evil has had over the past 200 years putting this corrupt control system in place. I am ready for anything that comes my way. I am here to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. We have to make them understand that we will NEVER give up. Good always win out in the end. God uses all things for good🙏🏼

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Mike
12h

No government has the Authourity by the People to enforce any medical procedure or falsely named "vaccines" upon them. They are not empowered to use coercive measures against The People to enforce compliance to inject poisonous materials into their bodies for any reason whatsoever.

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