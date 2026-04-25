NO JAB, NO PAY/PLAY BILL COMING
Will government cease coercive policies on vaccinations?
The Hon. John Ruddick MLC (NSW, Libertarian) is in the process of drafting a Bill to the NSW Parliament to prevent the NSW Government from enforcing the sinister No Jab, No Pay/Bill which essentially forces parents to have their school children vaccinated.
At the present time, your child must meet immunisation requirements if you get Family Tax Benefit (FTB) Part A or child care fee assistance.
Informed parents who know that no vaccine is “safe” and there are serious credible risks associated with general childhood immunisation need to be able to decide whether to vaccinate or not without coercion. Those parents who decide not to vaccinate often face onerous home schooling for years and are unable to engage in work. It is an agonising decision which should not be placed on parents. This is a disgrace.
It has now been shown in the largest study of vaccinated vs unvaccinated children involving 20,000 kids that unvaccinated kids have statistically fewer chronic ailments across the board including autism, asthma, autoimmune disease, neurodevelopment disorders etc. See my Substack of 25 Sept 2025 CLICK HERE.
No childhood vaccine has been properly tested against a true placebo to determine safety. This was not required for release to the public and companies making these injections are indemnified from any harm caused. Many parents now know this to be true.
John Ruddick is a hero for introducing this Bill to the NSW Parliament. Let’s see how many parliamentarians show up to hear his 20 minute speech introducing the Bill. I hope the gallery is full. I will advise progress on this Bill and the date of John’s speech when this becomes available.
LOCKED OUT
Until this morning I have been locked out of my Substack due to online requirements for biometric ID etc enforced as part of Australian government censorship policies. Many of my subscribers have also been locked out.
As a result, I can no long trust Substack as a platform and I am considering alternative methods to distribute important information on Covid, Covid vaccines and the continuing harm caused by these injections which is being covered up by the Australian government. You may shortly receive information from another platform which will include information I wish to disseminate. The reach will increase dramatically. Stay tuned.
The tide has turned. CSL, one of Australia’s biggest companies and a leading vaccine manufacturer has fallen on hard times….the price is tumbling. Other vaccine manufacturers are also seeing their share price fall significantly. People are waking up.
Thanks for reading Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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I met a former Harvard Attorney who used the Consumer Protection Act to close a bank after they had defrauded thousands in Dorchester, MA. Instead of filing one Class Action suit with all Plaintiffs being the people/families who had been defrauded & had their homes stolen from them, he filed 3,000 individual suits, one for each family and/or address. They couldn't afford to defend themselves and had to declare bankruptcy. The Board of Directors went to jail. The laws were changed in an effort to prevent this type of fraud from the banks here in MA.
This is the way to end this madness. We must get the message out and file millions of individual lawsuits against each Pharmaceutical Company, against each pharmacy, against each gov't agency, and against each individual politician, judge, news station, individual news anchors who pushed the false narrative, all hospitals, all doctors, and any other person or entity who took part in Unfair and Deceptive Business practices. It's not difficult to prove that their practices have been deceitful and false, but we need only one attorney/law firm to get this started and a team to get the message out. 4 million lawsuits will CRUSH them. 40M will alter the landscape of the world toward freedom. They will kill those who start this, but you have to have the same type of persistence and resilience that evil has had over the past 200 years putting this corrupt control system in place. I am ready for anything that comes my way. I am here to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. We have to make them understand that we will NEVER give up. Good always win out in the end. God uses all things for good🙏🏼
No government has the Authourity by the People to enforce any medical procedure or falsely named "vaccines" upon them. They are not empowered to use coercive measures against The People to enforce compliance to inject poisonous materials into their bodies for any reason whatsoever.