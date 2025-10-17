Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven's avatar
Steven
16h

The TGA are not a drug regulator. They are a totally captured organisation and little more than a marketing dept for big pharma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam's avatar
Adam
17h

The Safe and Effective vaccine narrative is crumbling around their ears and yet they still continue to push and inject deadly poisons into trusting Australian’s arms with zero accountability.

I applaud the handful of Australian Senators that ask the hard questions but honestly the time has come to Stop the Shots!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture