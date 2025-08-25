As Phase 2 of the New Zealand Covid Royal Commission gets underway, the question is: will the politicians, government bureaucrats and medical “experts” who perpetrated one of the greatest crimes in history be held responsible and admit their mistakes?

Note: Phase 1 Royal Commission original Terms of Reference omitted critical issues.

Already there are moves to nobble the NZ Royal Commission by not compelling key government witnesses to testify despite the fact that they could be forced to testify.

In an attempt to place before the Royal Commission the facts of the COVID pandemic and the disastrous COVID-19 “vaccines”, solicitor Katie Ashby-Koppens has been an outstanding warrior to bring to light the truth of COVID. I worked closely with Katie on the NZ High Court case to protect kids in NZ, who were not at any significant threat from COVID-19, from getting the toxic shots. We lost - but experts (and drug regulatory agencies) now acknowledge there was (and is) little to no benefit and a significant and unacceptable risk for injecting kids. We were right. But the damage has been done. Those responsible need to be held to account.

In a massive attempt to expose the truth of the Covid scam, Katie has led an effort to assemble the scientific and clinical evidence which must be placed before the NZ Royal Commission. It is perhaps the most comprehensive presentation of COVID evidence yet available (250 pages).

You can download the book for free but I URGE YOU TO PURCHASE THE BOOK to support the effort to set the record straight and help to bring justice to those who died, suffered and are still suffering.

YOU CAN HELP - Here is what the authors want to say…..

Download the digital version (free): Make sure you have a copy of the evidence. Truth is power.

Share this page: There is strength in numbers. The more people who have access to this evidence, the greater the influence it can wield, and it's free, so there's no good reason not to.

Buy the physical book: While the digital version makes the report accessible to all, there's nothing like holding this beautifully produced book in your hands. And every purchase also helps recoup the cost of bringing it to life.

Show support with a donation: Much of the work we do takes place behind the scenes, and it isn't glamorous. It's hard, relentless, and often met with resistance (as we've seen with the Commission's capitulation). But we carry on, because the stakes are too high to walk away.



If you appreciate the work we do, producing resources like The People's Position that bring the truth to light. Supporting our work financially is one of the best ways you can show it.

ANOTHER BOOK TO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT

Prof. Robert Clancy and Dr. Melissa McCann have just released another book to set the record straight. An important book. CLICK HERE for details on how to order this book. Please support this publication.

Dr. McCann has been a tireless fighter for the rights of the vaxxed injured and Prof. Clancy’s erudite insights of immunology has revealed the folly of the mRNA COVID “vaccines”.

