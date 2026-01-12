Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

2d

Many of us have been saying this for years including many Substackers like Sasha Latypova and lawyer Katherine Watt. There's an enormous body of evidence and its one of the main reasons why Governments are not keen to re-visit the "pandemic". The entire operation, including contracting and supplying "vaccines" and the implementation was all under Military control. This was a Military "countermeasures" operation, NOT a Public Health campaign.

A few months back, the incoming Dutch Minister of Health confessed that they took instructions from Dutch Military Intelligence and NATO. Sweden was NOT a member of NATO at the time which is why Sweden was allowed to act differently.

You may also recall that prior to the start of the Australian "Enquiry" the list of topics was reduced and several topics were removed - one of them being "The role of the Australian Military in the pandemic". I wonder why that was?

2d

Excellent article. I share your thoughts entirely. How much lower can these politicians sink. I don’t know how they can live with themselves, but they are not the enemy. We are. Our apathy, our refusal to face the obvious facts, our selfishness and our stupidity. I don’t know what I dislike more. Thanks for your constant surveillance and clarity of thought. It gives me hope that there are still sane people left in this dark world.

