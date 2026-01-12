“Operation Warp Speed was a MILITARY OP run by NSA & Pentagon—NOT health experts! Not Moderna. Not Pfizer. Vaccines were built by war contractors!” CLICK HERE to view RFKJr (1 min) say what we knew more than 2 years ago.

If you are a relatively new Subscriber to my Substacks, you might have missed a paper I published outlining the legal framework for the military operation to produce “countermeasures” which were covered by complete indemnity from litigation. This paper was based on the extraordinary research by Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt and represented (as far as I am aware) the first comprehensive published description of military operation and legal framework. CLICK HERE for the January 2023 paper.

The military operation was based on dangerous gain-of-function research to produce highly pathogenic viruses not previously found in nature. This dangerous work continues in more than 20 countries and more than 100 sites. It is guaranteed that another man-made pandemic will happen and those incompetent Covid bureaucrats will still be there calling the shots (pun intended).

DANGERS OF THE NEW FLU SHOTS ARE HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

By law, pharmaceutical manufacturers must draft and get approved a document called “Product Information”. This document contains critically important information for the use of any drug. The information is presented under various required headings in a specific order.

This information is the most important information your doctor should know about any drug they prescribe. It is their responsibility to adequately inform you of the relevant risks and possible benefits before prescribing a drug.

Listen to a doctor describe what is contained in the new flu vaccine Product Information. CLICK HERE (1 min).

THE VACCINE RE-THINK IS UNDERWAY

No vaccine has ever been shown to be safe because no vaccine has been properly evaluated for safety in clinical studies using a saline placebo control. Indeed, considerable large scale studies have linked childhood vaccines to a significant increase in the incidence of chronic disease including autism and other neurological and immunological conditions. Unvaccinated kids have been shown to be healthier than vaccinated kids.

Why inject kids with more than 70 childhood vaccines (some still contain mercury, a neurotoxin) if none have been shown to be effective. Doctors are simply told that vaccines are “safe” but they don’t know that there is no compelling evidence to support this claim. Vaccinating kids is a business model for most doctors.

Now the US CDC has cut 55 routine vaccine doses from the childhood vaccine schedule in the US representing a seismic shift in US Federal vaccine policy.

What Was Removed from the Routine Schedule

The following vaccines are no longer recommended for all US children by default:

· COVID-19 · Influenza · Hepatitis A · Hepatitis B (including removal of the universal birth dose if the mother is HBsAg-negative) · Rotavirus · Meningococcal ACWY · Meningococcal B

The move brings the US more in line with recommendations of countries like Denmark, Germany and Japan.

What will Australia do? Don’t hold your breath. Our health bureaucrats have shown themselves to be among the most incompetent anywhere.

BLEEDING HEARTS

I am experiencing repeated bouts of nausea several times each night.

These episodes follow TV appearances by politicians such as our Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian State Premier Jacinta Allan where they express such heartfelt sympathy for those threatened and affected by the Victorian State bushfires.

Give me a break. These are the same people who have covered up the deaths and injuries by the Covid shots including children. These are the same people who refuse to properly investigate more than 1000 reported deaths (many of which occurred on the same day of vaccination including children) and refuse to compensate the Covid vax injured. These are the same people who sat by while dedicated fire fighters were sacked from life long jobs because they refused to get a dangerous and experimental gene based shot in 2021 which was later shown to be neither safe nor effective. They could not give a damn about the fire fighters then and they destroyed their lives….. and not a single apology from them. What a disgrace.

I feel another wave of nausea coming on just writing this.

DISCLAIMER:

