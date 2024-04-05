Steven Tripp, Rosemary Marshall and Paul Vallejo on FOREST OF THE FALLEN

https://rumble.com/v4n9gd3-rosemary-marshall-interview-forest-of-the-fallen-live-thurs-april-4-at-2pm-.html

1 HR 32 MIN

You can spend hours listening to “the experts” but you cannot gain an appreciation of the amount of damage done by the injections unless you make it personal. Rosemary and Paul do an exemplary job in explaining why FOREST OF THE FALLEN is so important to awaken people. MUST WATCH.

