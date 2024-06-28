Pfizer Inc. previously admitted it behaved improperly in not reporting major clinical trial safety issues during the original COVID-19 “vaccine” trials because they claimed the US FDA were aware of what they were doing, therefore, it was OK. That is a very creative defence.

Share

But momentum is building to bring Pfizer, Moderna and “health experts” like Fauci to justice. Grilling of Dr. Fauci goes on before US Senators and admissions of misinformation (read “lies”) are now flowing…..there was no science to support lockdowns, masking or social distancing. The “experts” didn’t even bother to look at the science according to Dr. Scott Atlas who was part of the Trump Covid task force team. We know better now and nobody should be so easily fooled again (think Bird Flu).

Now details are emerging of the specifics of the Kansas State lawsuit against Pfizer Inc. over the COVID-19 “vaccines”.

A Substack by Carl Heneghan of June 27th details the main alleged points which may be summarised as follows:

· Pfizer misled the public in relation to its claim of “safety and efficacy” · Pfizer used confidentiality agreements to conceal critical data relating to the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine · Pfizer used its confidentiality agreements with the US government and others to conceal, suppress, and omit material facts relating to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, including the safety and efficacy of the vaccine · Pfizer used an extended study timeline to conceal critical data – the study was repeatedly delayed · Pfizer has not honoured its promise to release safety data · Pfizer destroyed the vaccine control group · In its press release announcing emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 · vaccine, Pfizer did not disclose that it had excluded immunocompromised individuals from its COVID-19 vaccine trials · Pfizer knew its COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis and did not properly report these in a timely manner · Pfizer’s February 18, 2021, press release also did not disclose other adverse effects on the reproductive systems of women who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine · Pfizer’s study on pregnant women failed and the results are secret · Pfizer misrepresented and concealed material facts relating to the durability of protection provided by its COVID-19 vaccine · Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine would prevent transmission even though it knew it had never studied the effect of its vaccine on transmission · Pfizer worked to censor speech on social media that questioned Pfizer’s claims.

These alleged crimes have been well known for some time but now they will be tested in a court of law.

CLICK HERE to read the full Substack.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.