According to the “Second Smartest Guy in the World”…..CLICK HERE (9 sec. video).

“the most prolific serial killer in the history of mankind has now come down with a third case of COVID despite being “vaccinated” and boosted six times.”

If vaccines are intended to prevent infection, surely, the Covid “vaccines” must be in the running for a Gold Medal for the most inefficient “vaccines” in history?

TRUE INCIDENCE OF MYOCARDITIS

It is all too obvious that one cannot rely on the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to accurately report the true incidence of myocarditis following the Covid shots. In the first place, the under reporting of adverse events due to the reluctance of doctors to report serious adverse events means that probably fewer than 1% of the actual number of incidents are reported and, secondly, the TGA can simply use its own subjective assessment criteria to minimise the number of reports deemed due to the shots.

So……how does one obtain a better estimate of the true incidence of myocarditis which can be fatal?

A recent paper by Rose, Hulscher and McCullough (Ther Adv Drug Saf. 2024 Mar 7;15:20420986241239903. doi: 10.1177/20420986241239903. eCollection 2024) provided a chilling answer (below):

“Results: We found the number of myocarditis reports in VAERS [the US vaccine adverse event reporting system] after COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 was 223 times higher than the average of all vaccines combined for the past 30 years. This represented a 2500% increase in the absolute number of reports in the first year of the campaign when comparing historical values prior to 2021. Demographic data revealed that myocarditis occurred most in youths (50%) and males (69%). A total of 76% of cases resulted in emergency care and hospitalization. Of the total myocarditis reports, 92 individuals died (3%). Myocarditis was more likely after dose 2 (p < 0.00001) and individuals less than 30 years of age were more likely than individuals older than 30 to acquire myocarditis (p < 0.00001).

Conclusion: COVID-19 vaccination is strongly associated with a serious adverse safety signal of myocarditis, particularly in children and young adults resulting in hospitalization and death. Further investigation into the underlying mechanisms of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis is imperative to create effective mitigation strategies and ensure the safety of COVID-19 vaccination programs across populations.”

The data presented above completely destroys the TGA claim that myocarditis due to the Covid shots is usually mild and very rare. This data shows it is neither mild nor rare.

BRACE YOURSELVES - AN “ALL-IN-APPROACH” FOR THE NEXT SCAMDEMIC

According to Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, a new Bird Flu pandemic is coming to Australia (Epoch Times, 11 Aug. 2024 by Monica O’Shea).

“High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza or Avian Flu is something that the government is taking very seriously and preparing for. Because the new H5 variant is coming for us,” she said. Plibersek explained this will require an “all-in approach” with public and private organisations working together” [ie public-private-partnership].

For those who may not fully appreciate the implications of the coded term “public-private-partnership”, a nice summary can be found attached below:

Is Minister Plibersek planning to correct all the tragic mistakes enforced during the Covid pandemic and a more humanitarian approach or is she planning more lockdowns, censorship, mandatory jabs, rubber bullets and tens of billions of wasted taxpayer dollars on more experimental shots?

