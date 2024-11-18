Throughout the COVID “pandemic” a number of strategies were used to cover up the damage caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines”.

One of the favourite strategies was to blame post COVID vaccination adverse reactions on the COVID-19 infection itself. To do this, help is enlisted from sympathetic industry connected clinicians and/or scientists to publish a research paper ostensibly supporting an industry narrative and any counter narrative is simply shut down and not allowed to see the light of day.

One of the best examples has been to blame “Long Covid” on COVID-19 infection and not the COVID-19 “vaccines” despite highly relevant scientific data to support the latter eg duration of persistence of toxic Spike Protein in the body post injection.

Here is another good example.

It has been claimed that the myocarditis post-COVID-19 infection is more serious than the myocarditis following COVID-19 “vaccine” injections.

See the Substack by Hulscher et al of 19 November (CLICK HERE) for details and notice how any rebuttal of this shaky claim has been suppressed.

Rare Myocarditis

Our Therapeutic Goods Administration persistently claim that myocarditis following COVID-19 “vaccination” is “rare”. The TGA often cites an incidence of 1 in 100,000 and refers to such cases as “mild”.

Industry spruikers need to hang their heads in shame. Here is a Father of 5 children - 3 of which now have myocarditis following the shots. CLICK HERE to watch an interview by Michael Gray Griffith on Cafe Locked Out on 9 November of the Father.

LIE #63: HOSPITALS WERE OVERWHELMED WITH COVID-19 PATIENTS

The testimony by Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of NHS England, at the UYK Covid-19 Inquiry of 11 Nov. 2024 is particularly instructive. CLICK HERE to view the Biologyphenom Substack of 13 November which contains the statistics.

ROSEMARY MARSHALL ADDRESSES THE NORTHERN BEACHES (SYDNEY) COUNCIL

As a tireless advocate for vaccine justice and organiser of numerous “Forests of the Fallen”, Rosemary Marshall takes every opportunity to speak the truth.

Here is her presentation to the Northern Beaches Council on November 12:

“Thank you for allowing me to speak at last night's council meeting. The following is the full presentation, which time prevented me from completing.

I'm here representing those who have been injured by the covid injections, and those who have been bereaved. The flags around the chamber demonstrate that this is what the Forest of the Fallen bears witness to.

Although we were all told these injections were 'safe' and 'effective', conservative estimates are 17 million deaths worldwide, and 1 in 800 is severely injured. These injections have not stopped transmission, or provided immunity. Hospitalisation was not minimised, 94% of those who died from Covid had underlying disease processes. This represents a massive medical experiment.

The Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) have written to every council, including yours, and the Port Hedland Council meeting documents are now in your possession.

The AMPS letter, after thorough legal analysis of local government act legislation governing councils across all states and territories, indicates that the responsibility for mitigating the risks of this DNA contamination now also falls within your jurisdiction. The TGA erroneously has refuted these independent experts, and has in turn been refuted by them. One has to bear in mind that the TGA is 96% funded by Big Pharma.

Signage outside pharmacies in your electorate invite the public to take a shot of an experimental injection now proven to also contain DNA contamination, without their informed consent. Informed consent has been impossible to provide as no one was warned that Pfizer trial documents had 9 pages of adverse events. Stanley Plotkin, the godfather of vaccines, has just recently admitted that there have never been any proper placebo trials for any vaccine, including childhood ones. Four different vaccines, including covid, are recommended to pregnant women, totally without true trial data.

On Saturday, we were at Collaroy beach. We were no threat to public order or safety, and we caused no obstruction to the public. However, a young ranger came and tore down our flags. We were there simply providing education and an opportunity for public awareness of the risks of DNA contaminated covid injections.

That event however is really not significant in comparison to meeting Britney Spinks, who is here tonight. Britney was 19, mandated to be injected to continue her studies. After her second Pfizer jab, her terrifying symptoms began, resulting in her going to Northern Beaches Hospital. She was sent away, and told to come back if she worsened, doctors there having diagnosed her with anxiety. Britney rang her mother from the gutter outside the hospital to beg her for help. Brave Britney considers herself lucky because after 2 years of being misdiagnosed, the medical fraternity has admitted her injury is from the vaccine. It has cost not only Britney's health but also a debt of $250,000 in medical expenses.

Conor Briggs is not so "lucky". Conor had hoped to be here tonight but was too unwell to attend. His health deteriorated drastically after a second Pfizer, when his heart was severely compromised. Despite the fact that he was fit and well, running 10,000 metres a day, he now can't climb the stairs to his bedroom, doctors have diagnosed his condition as depression and anxiety. He is in debt to the tune of $120,000 and growing.

These are just two of the hundreds of stories we hear at Forest of the Fallen.

The Court of Public Opinion is now questioning our Politicians, scientists, doctors, pharmacists, our judicial system and the media. While you may genuinely not previously have known, the truth is now available to you. Will you help prevent further damage? Will you ensure informed consent is provided for vaccinations administered through venues in your electorate?

Thank you for allowing me to speak, and I hope to hear a response from you in due course.

Yours sincerely

Rosemary Marshall”

I am proud to call Rosemary a friend of mine.

