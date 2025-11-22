Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
5d

Phil, thank you for sharing this, and also, thank you for having such an open mind, which I know wouldn't have been easy considering the faith you had in the Pharmaceutical industry over many years. You are a rare breed, and hopefully, your story will help convince many others who are currently on the fence to take a second look at vaccines. I have the most profound respect for you and your courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Les Kraft's avatar
Les Kraft
5d

Thanks Dr Altman. - reading you loud and clear

Many thanks for your dedicated stance & years of informing the public of the truth

Les Kraft = Les Catterwell

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture