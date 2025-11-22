I have issued more than 400 Substacks since January 2023 to inform people on the disastrous and dangerous COVID-19 “vaccines”. While my Substacks provide credible factual scientific and clinical research and data, there is no substitute for hearing the tragic stories directly from people who have been injured.

The Australian Government (and all other governments complicit in the manufacture of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the horrendous Covid “pandemic” policies including vaccine mandates) want to move on. The Australian Government received 4,962 claims of Covid vaccine injuries but only approved 522 under incredibly stringent guidelines. The Government ceased accepting claims on 30 September 2025.

The national drug regulator, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), unbelievably continues to say the Covid “vaccines” are “safe” despite receiving more than 1,000 reports of deaths and 140,000 reports of injury linked to the injections. How can the government say the Covid “vaccines” are “safe” when it is known they can be fatal and cause so many reported adverse events?

The number of deaths following Covid vaccination reported to the government, after accounting for the under reporting factor of 40-100x, could be 40,000 - 100,000. The government still cannot explain the rise in unexpected deaths from all causes since the Covid vaccine rollouts. They just want to move on…….

Well, a dedicated group of patriots don’t want the government to just move on. The Australian Vaccination Risks Network (avn.org.au) operates a large bus, the VAXXED II, which visits communities around the State of New South Wales (soon for other States) to document the individual experiences of people injured by the COVID vaccines.

The bus visited Bowral NSW on 18 November. On board were a dedicated team of people: Aneeta Hafemeister (AVN President), Rosemary Marshall (interviewer), Derek Phillips (driver), Shelly Beech (support staff) and Michael Simms (audio/video).

THESE ARE JUST A FEW OF THE STORIES TOLD…..

SUPPORT THE AVN !

DISCLAIMER:

