Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Rosemary Marshall
3d

Phillip I have spent a week on the Vaxxed Bus travelling from Ballina to Katoomba with the AVN. The interviews I did are on a Facebook page called No Jab No Pay No Way Freedom of Choice. It was frankly a harrowing experience that even the Forest of the Fallen did not prepare me for. If only a few people from the TGA would join me on the next trip (which will be in November) their conscience would surely make them admit the horrendous harms they are allowing.

TriTorch
3d

The Anthem of SADS Victims

Vaxxer, Vaxxer, so obsessed, wore your mask and took your tests

Still got Covid, every strain - spike proteins in every vein…

Short of breath at twenty four, "Dr. Fauci, give me more!"

Swollen heart at twenty five, "thank Moderna I’m alive!"

Heart attack at twenty six, prayed to Pfizer for a fix.

Vaxxer, Vaxxer, death is lurking,

Doctor says, “That means it’s working.”

Died of SADS at twenty seven, all good Vaxxers go to heaven

Obituary headline noted: "Anti-Vaxxer Dies of Covid."

Family is quite dismayed, but they don't feel one bit betrayed

They all claim, “Its for the better – Without the vax, he would be deader.”

—Anonumous (Modified)

