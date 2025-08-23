It seems as if no amount of alarming scientific and clinical evidence pointing to serious adverse effects, injury and death is sufficient to cause the withdrawal of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Share

National governments around the world continue to support the production and use of these dangerous injections. The insanity seems to have no end.

Until there is transparency and independent analysis of national adverse drug reaction data, governments will simply say there is no problem. The burden of proof is on the public to prove there is a problem.

It is easy to simply turn a blind eye to the alarming increase in cancers, heart attacks, stroke, blood clotting, autoimmune disease etc. Authorities know full well if the true extent of the damage was widely known - governments, politicians, bureaucrats multinational companies and globalist organisations would fall. They are simply stonewalling for as long as they can. Failure to acknowledge the situation by the judiciary and the mainstream news media is essential to maintain the status quo. They know there is no other choice other than to hold the line.

The last thing the health authorities want to do is to compare the health outcomes of populations which have been vaxxed versus the unvaxxed. It is an easy thing to do….they just won’t do it because they know the answer already.

Now a group of more than 300 Japanese volunteers and some concerned U.S. citizens have released an analysis of 21 million vaccination records from Japan using data obtained from Freedom of Information Act requests. See Aussie17 Substack of 14 July - CLICK HERE.

The data (above graph) shows: “The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die.” Death seems to peak following 3-4 months after the last injection. THIS IS A BOMBSHELL!

The astounding data was released in a video press release featuring Member of the House of Representatives Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, and the Information Disclosure Request Team. See The Vigilant Fox Substack of 18 June - CLICK HERE.

According to Vigilant Fox: “Dr. Yasufumi Murakami isn’t just some fringe voice. He’s a respected professor at the Tokyo University of Science, where he serves as vice director at the Research Center for RNA Science.

He holds a Doctor of Pharmaceutical Science from the University of Tokyo and has authored over 100 scientific publications.”

I’ve been saying for more than 2 years…….any other drug or vaccine that showed 1/10th of 1% of the problems shown by the mRNA “vaccines” would normally have been withdrawn long ago.

Australian ex-barrister COVID legal warrior, Julian Gillespie, has had enough and is demanding immediate action. I agree. CLICK HERE for his Substack of 22 August.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.