In light of all the evidence, there is no explanation for the continued vilification and censorship of those individuals who have tried to tell the truth about COVID and the COVID jabs, other than pure evil.

As I write this text, it is clear that no other therapeutic agent has caused more death and destruction in history than the COVID jabs – yet our health officials and drug regulator, despite being repeatedly warned, refuse to sound the alarm and continue to advocate for their use even for children and pregnant women. I challenge anybody to refute this statement.

It is now acknowledged the injections do not prevent infection or transmission of man-made SARS-CoV-2 and, in fact, set up those injected for more frequent infection (called “negative vaccine efficacy”). Potentially cancer-causing SV40 sequences in COVID “vaccines” contaminated with plasmid DNA remains in the shots. mRNA plants are being commissioned to pump out hundreds of millions of these dangerous gene-based shots and a newer generation of self-amplifying mRNA shots are scheduled for release shortly with no long-term safety evidence. It is truly astounding, incredulous and, in my opinion, pure evil.

The perpetrators of this evil include the main stream news media, drug and health care regulatory agencies, drug companies, the judiciary, government bureaucrats, intelligence agencies and so-called “health experts”, politicians and international organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Gates Foundation, GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) and many non-government organisations (NGOs) – an extensive list. Pure evil seems almost commonplace these days.

Even today, doctors are being threatened in courts with deregistration if they challenged the “safe and effective” prevailing government narrative and attempted to provide true informed consent and effective early treatment of COVID-19 to their patients.

The main stream news media and previously respected “health experts” have lost all credibility. Our highly paid Chief Health Officers don’t show their faces much these days - these clowns are in hiding. You can tell I’m really angry.

There is another looming problem…….The next time a manufactured crisis appears (and it will), people will not be so easily fooled with a media fear campaign. The authorities will need to rely upon total and absolute control of what they call “truth” via the internet through “misinformation and disinformation” legislation and population control via compulsory digital ID thus providing the ability to freeze bank accounts, movement and government services at the touch of a button.

This is why you need to vote for ALL the freedom loving candidates at the top of the ballot back to back. Put the Greens last in the upcoming Federal election.

THE PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

Perhaps the most egregious judicial scandals ever is the unjust imprisonment and charging of Dr. Fuellmich by German intelligence colluding with hand-picked prosecutors who fabricated the charges.

Because Fuellmich worked tirelessly to expose the Covid fraud, he was abducted by German authorities in Mexico, sent to solitary confinement, allowed minimal visits, deprived of sunlight and sleep and had only limited access to his legal team. This is a disgrace.

See Robert Malones Substack of 22 April. CLICK HERE.

EX-VICTORIAN STATE PREMIER DANIEL ANDREWS – LIES ABOUT HEALTH ADVICE

It is now reported from emails obtained under Freedom of Information after a 5-year legal battle show Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews enforced world record breaking night curfews and lockdowns without any health advice or science. Lies were told. Lives and businesses were destroyed, there were suicides and kids kept out of school. The State of Victoria has been left a debt of tens of billions of dollars which will deprive all Victorians of services and infrastructure for a generation to come. It is no wonder Daniel Andrews is reportedly finding it difficult to join a golf club in his retirement while collecting a huge government pension for his “service to the community”.. Pure evil, psychopathic behaviour or incompetence? Now his loyal. lieutenant (Jacinta Allan) wants to be elected as Premier of the State of Victoria. I simply don’t understand how some people seem to have no introspection.

CLICK HERE to view the ABC News article of 20 April.

mRNA INJECTIONS NOW CLASSED AS BIOWEAPONS IN US STATE OF MINNESOTA LEGISLATIVE BILL

Lawmakers in the US State of Minnesota have moved to outlaw mRNA injections as “bioweapons” in light of emerging evidence.

The injections were never classified as drugs by the US Food and Drug Administration but rather as “countermeasures” to offset a biological weapon. But if the injections themselves were designed to harm, the legislators in Minnesota would be correct in calling the injections “bioweapons”. Some highly credible and detailed analyses estimate up to 17 million worldwide being directly killed by the shots.

“LICENCE TO KILL” (PREP) ACT

“The PREP Act (2005) is [US] Federal legislation designed to provide immunity from liability for certain individuals and entities involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and administration of "covered countermeasures" during a declared public health emergency.”

A public health emergency could be anything one wants it to be and it may have no basis in science or reality. It is an arbitrary declaration and not subject to review by the judiciary or elected legislators in the US.

Without the PREP Act, the COVID psyop would not have been possible.

This ACT must be repealed and similar legislative tools should not see the light of day due to their potential for gross abuse as we have seen with COVID.

THE LIGHT AUSTRALIA LATEST ISSUE NO. 16

Say “goodbye” to mainstream news……….most of it is garbage.

Issue 16 The Light Final Version Screen Single Pages 3.31MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

See Sasha Latypova’s Substack of 22 April. CLICK HERE to view.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.