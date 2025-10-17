Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bina Brissie's avatar
Bina Brissie
17h

Why not join Gerard Rennicks's new party, People First? There are too many small parties already. They should consolidate to gain influence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Penny's avatar
Penny
16h

Please don’t take any hints from Reform in the UK

Farage is not to be trusted, can be guaranteed to come to the party too late, he will be awful to anyone who might outshine him

Tice is just week

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture