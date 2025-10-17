I suspect most of us can agree both the Liberal and Labor Parties have let us down (immigration, Net Zero madness etc) and the Greens are leading the charge to destroy the environment. The minor parties cannot seem to coalesce to mount a credible challenge to the 2-party power base. Maybe this is a chance to UNITE!

While I have tried to stay in my lane, I’m becoming more and more despondent with the direction that Australia is heading. Something must change.

Maybe a new party like Reform UK is needed to unite those who are slowly destroying our beautiful country? They need only 750 signatures to form a party. Why not help them?

NOTE: There is no legal requirement under Australian Federal Electoral Law that obliges you to renounce membership in your current political party.

CLICK HERE for a description of the REFORM AUSTRALIA vision.

https://reformaustralia.com.au/