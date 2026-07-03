It is reported that Shane’s Son now suspects his Dad may have died due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

I suspected this was the case immediately when I heard the sad news because the report of Shane Warnes’s death had all the classic hallmarks of a post-jab death….ie an otherwise healthy and fit male in 40s or 50s surprisingly dying of a heart attack within days of the second or third shot (presumably needed for travel).

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Of the 40,000 deaths reported in the US under the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System of the Centers for Disease Control), more than 9,000 died unexpectedly within 1-3 days after their last shot.

The temporal pattern is well recognised, the cardio-aetiology is well defined, the numbers are in….yet the mainstream news media continues to look away and refuses to ask the obvious questions.

I thought this would certainly be the turning point against the experimental gene-based jabs ….. But it wasn’t! Some people are getting their 10th jab!

The detailed paper by Mead, MN et al explaining what is known about heart injury and the Covid jabs has been published (Int. J of Cardiovascular Research and Innovation, Vol 3, Issue 1 pp1-43, Jan-March 2025) and is available for all to see. Hundreds of other papers and interviews with eminent cardiologists (not permitted on mainstream media) tell the same story.

Myocarditis After Sars Cov 2 Infection And Covid 19 Vaccination Epidemiology, Outcomes, And New Perspectives 13.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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What is even more disturbing is that Rodney Marsh, another famous Australian cricketeer, died on the same day as Shane Warne - 4 March 2022 of heart attack.

Facebook Page of Gary J. Matthews below.

For more information on the shots and myocarditis go to my Substacks of 27.7.23, 29.11.23, 5.1.24, 18.2.24 and 19.11.24 .

Despite government claims - the literature shows myocarditis following the shots is not “rare”. Heart injury has been reported in one person in 35 and as many as 550,000 Australians could have either overt clinical or asymptomatic myocarditis (Substack of 31.7.23 HERE).

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