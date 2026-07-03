Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Warren Klein's avatar
Warren Klein
Jul 4

Anyone capable of using the Internet can find the excess deaths using ABS.GOV.AU

Monthly deaths take a jump up in May 2021. When did jabs start - March 2021.

There were 188,156 deaths reported in 2025.

The 2015-19 average was 160k. No excess deaths in 2020. The excess deaths haven't returned to normal, still 28k above normal.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Jul 4

The Medical Industry's founding history should be known, then people might be more aware that its products are not Safe & Effective. The human bloodstream. was not designed by our Creator for the benefit of the Medical Industry...to carry its manmade lab-created products. The bloodstream was to be used to carry nutrients, which would nourish the organs, glands and cells to provide them with energy and health. However, people have depended on educated doctors who have had their med school curriculums set up in order to make money selling drugs, vaccines and treatments to treat them with no cures in sight. The health of Americans has gone downhill drastically in the last 75 years with people depending on the Medical Industry for answers. America used to be #1 in in World Health, now it is in 47th Place.

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