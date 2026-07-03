SHANE WARNE
Died 4 March 2022
It is reported that Shane’s Son now suspects his Dad may have died due to the Covid-19 vaccine.
I suspected this was the case immediately when I heard the sad news because the report of Shane Warnes’s death had all the classic hallmarks of a post-jab death….ie an otherwise healthy and fit male in 40s or 50s surprisingly dying of a heart attack within days of the second or third shot (presumably needed for travel).
Of the 40,000 deaths reported in the US under the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System of the Centers for Disease Control), more than 9,000 died unexpectedly within 1-3 days after their last shot.
The temporal pattern is well recognised, the cardio-aetiology is well defined, the numbers are in….yet the mainstream news media continues to look away and refuses to ask the obvious questions.
I thought this would certainly be the turning point against the experimental gene-based jabs ….. But it wasn’t! Some people are getting their 10th jab!
The detailed paper by Mead, MN et al explaining what is known about heart injury and the Covid jabs has been published (Int. J of Cardiovascular Research and Innovation, Vol 3, Issue 1 pp1-43, Jan-March 2025) and is available for all to see. Hundreds of other papers and interviews with eminent cardiologists (not permitted on mainstream media) tell the same story.
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What is even more disturbing is that Rodney Marsh, another famous Australian cricketeer, died on the same day as Shane Warne - 4 March 2022 of heart attack.
Facebook Page of Gary J. Matthews below.
For more information on the shots and myocarditis go to my Substacks of 27.7.23, 29.11.23, 5.1.24, 18.2.24 and 19.11.24 .
Despite government claims - the literature shows myocarditis following the shots is not “rare”. Heart injury has been reported in one person in 35 and as many as 550,000 Australians could have either overt clinical or asymptomatic myocarditis (Substack of 31.7.23 HERE).
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Anyone capable of using the Internet can find the excess deaths using ABS.GOV.AU
Monthly deaths take a jump up in May 2021. When did jabs start - March 2021.
There were 188,156 deaths reported in 2025.
The 2015-19 average was 160k. No excess deaths in 2020. The excess deaths haven't returned to normal, still 28k above normal.
The Medical Industry's founding history should be known, then people might be more aware that its products are not Safe & Effective. The human bloodstream. was not designed by our Creator for the benefit of the Medical Industry...to carry its manmade lab-created products. The bloodstream was to be used to carry nutrients, which would nourish the organs, glands and cells to provide them with energy and health. However, people have depended on educated doctors who have had their med school curriculums set up in order to make money selling drugs, vaccines and treatments to treat them with no cures in sight. The health of Americans has gone downhill drastically in the last 75 years with people depending on the Medical Industry for answers. America used to be #1 in in World Health, now it is in 47th Place.