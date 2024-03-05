We have been repeatedly lied to by our government about COVID and the safety of the so-called COVID “vaccines”.

They lied about the origin virus, they lied about the “vaccine” staying at the injection site, they lied about the “vaccines” preventing infection and transmission of the virus and they lied about the efficacy of the “vaccines” and the ability to protect you from serious COVID-19 and having to go to hospital. But the BIGGEST LIE OF ALL was the lie about the safety of the “vaccines”.

In recent weeks the government narrative has shifted (with the help of spruikers) to admitting rare serious adverse events but at the same time repeating the discredited claim that the “vaccines” saved lives based on absurd and fictitious modelling assumptions.

But when all is said and done, the government cannot escape the simple fact that people are dying from non-COVID deaths at unexpectedly high rates since the “vaccine” rollouts. The Australian Bureau of Statistics has, in my opinion, tried to minimise the “Excess Death” numbers by increasing the assumed number of “Expected Deaths” using a new mathematical model thus having the effect of reducing the current “Excess Death” number. The UK authorities did the same.

But now, shocking new statistics have emerged from the UK which cannot be explained away by government modelling, medical spruikers or a corrupt main stream media. This data concerns a comparison of the number of vaccinated vs unvaccinated people dying from ALL CAUSES over a defined period of time. This data is important because it cannot be fudged. You are either alive or dead….you either received a shot or you did not.

According to the Expose Report below of 15 Feb. 2024 (CLICK HERE) -

“Shocking data released by the UK Government shows that over the past two years, the vaccinated population in England have suffered an outrageous number of deaths compared to the unvaccinated population despite the fact approximately 30% of the population has not even had a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

…..“The vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 95% of all COVID-19 deaths between January and May 2023, while the unvaccinated population accounted for just 5%.”

“The vast majority [of deaths] are among the 4x vaccinated….”

If the COVID-19 “vaccines were “safe” as claimed, then one would generally expect 70% of the recorded deaths to be in the vaccinated group and 30% in the unvaccinated group (30% were unvaccinated). Covering an extended data period from July 2021 to May 2023 there were 94% of deaths in the vaccinated group and 6% in the unvaccinated group.

In pharmacological terms, especially when one deals with a large population sample and when one sees a clear dose response relationship (in this case the relationship between death and number of doses), this is evidence is of the highest value, reliability and importance.

These alarming statistics should cause our TGA and Dept. of Health to IMMEDIATELY investigate if a similar pattern is occurring in Australia. The Senate has voted in favour of an inquiry into Excess Deaths - there is no legitimate reason not to do it………..LET’S DO IT NOW!

