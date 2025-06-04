Watch Topher Field’s interview with Dr. Susan Niblett (23 min) - CLICK HERE to view.

According to Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) adverse event data recorded in the Drug Adverse Event Notification (DAEN) system:

1042 deaths were reported to DAEN following COVID vaccination. At least 35 people died the day of injection but the TGA say of the 1042 deaths only 14 can be ascribed to the Covid “vaccines”. Of the 1042 deaths, 266 had no critical time to death after injection data. It could be that a further 266 people died on the same day of injection. This possibility was apparently not followed up by the TGA. Why not? If temporal information is not available, the TGA has a convenient and plausible excuse for not linking the death to the vaccine. Furthermore, only 11 of the 35 cases of death reported on the same day of injection had a preliminary causality assessment. But none of the 35 were subject to further investigation by the Vaccine Assessment Group to assess if the vaccine actually caused the death. This is incompetence at best and wilful blindness or criminal behaviour at its worse. This must not stand.

Of the deaths reported with time of death data (excluding the 266 of 1042 deaths), 72% of the reported deaths occurred within 3 weeks of vaccination. The TGA can easily deny a causal effect (ie the assessment that the injections caused the death) on the basis that these people can be defined as “unvaccinated” because the full immunological effect had not taken effect thus making it difficult to impossible to conclude that the injection caused the death. This is ludicrous because the immune response has nothing to do with the array of known toxic effects of the jabs. The TGA know this.

It is absurd to rely on the TGA to investigate and assess the safety of the Covid “vaccine” injections using adverse event reporting data when the TGA themselves have allowed the false claim that the injections were “safe”.

Dr. William Bay, Dr. Paul Oosterhuis and myself on Café Locked Out

Café Locked Out Substack 2 June. CLICK HERE 83 min.

IS A NEW PLANDEMIC IN THE WORKS?

Recall we were all warned of a planned pandemic in 2019 at Event 201. See my Substack of 3 March 2024. CLICK HERE to view.

Are we now being prepared for another planned pandemic?

CLICK HERE for Robin Westinra’s Substack of 2 June and CLICK HERE for Dr. Hulscher’s Substack of 4 June.

CENSORSHIP?

