It has been 4 long years of Covid and the world has changed dramatically in that time.

I have learned much and I believe we all see the world in a different way now. In many respects it is not a pretty sight and I am shocked to come to understand there is much more government, corporate and institutional corruption than anyone could have imagined. Our government and institutions, for the most part, have performed dismally and have shown a disregard for the public welfare and the damage done. They have not apologised nor moved to change course. We have learned our bureaucrats can be easily controlled by shady, unelected elite players directing and manipulating world affairs in their own interest. There was such a thing as pure evil and it walked amongst us. Faith in many of our institutions has been dashed and may never return in our lifetimes.

We have all also come to realise that seemingly intelligent and good individuals, for one reason or another, often cannot see reality or refuse to see reality and deny the obvious to their own detriment and to the detriment of others around them. We must be patient with them and we must not give up on them. Covid was a cleaver psy-op and a large part of the population is still mesmerized by the fear porn.

I am particularly distressed to realised that our drug regulatory, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration appears to be fully captured similar to the US Food and Drug Administration and we have no institution to properly assess the safety and efficacy of drugs.

We are on our own.

While many of us who saw what was happening have lost friends and family connections during this difficult time, I have personally acquired many close friendships and meaningful and supportive connections. It is hard to count them all. But I will mention a few that immediately spring to mind here.

I’ve been able to work closely with people like Prof. Robert Clancy, Julian Gillespie, Katie Ashby-Koppens, Senator Malcolm Roberts, Russell Broadbent MP (and Tanya Dannock - Chief of Staff), Senator Gerard Rennick, Senator Ralph Babet, Dr. Geoff Pain, Kara Thomas, Dr. Assem Malhotra, Clare Pain, Dr. Gerry Brady, Dr. Christopher Neil, Dr. Paul Oosterhuis, Sharon Cousins, Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, Dr. Melissa McCann, Prof. Gigi Foster, Prof. Wendy Hoy, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Elizabeth Hart, Graham Hood and John Larter, Craig Kelly, Tony Nikolic, Dr. Jim Rowe, Dr. Andrew Madre, Meryl Dorey, Hon. John Ruddick MLP (NSW), Prof. Ian Brighthope, Natalie Duma, Rosie Marshall, Paul Valejo, Charles Kovass, Michael Gray Griffith, Rick Munn, Judy Wilyman, Dr. My Le Trinh……I apologise in advance for inadvertent forgetful omissions from this list – I’m sure there are many.

Unlike many of those mentioned above, I did not face the sacrifice of a job, a career or suffer serious financial difficulty. The brave politicians who stood up faced intense peer ridicule and mockery. They have now been proven to be right all along and I applaud them all. It is hard for me to completely comprehend the inner strength of some of my colleagues. All I can say is that it is a privilege to know them.

It has been a rewarding experience just rubbing shoulders with people of the calibre mentioned above. They have shown remarkable courage in the face of adversity. The work and dedication in spreading the truth has been outstanding. I’m a better person for just being somewhere in your orbit.

Going forward, I encourage my subscribers to read the CMN News (cmnnews@substack.com, thanks Gerry) and The Light Australia (Issue 15 attached) and consider subscribing to the excellent investigative journalism of many of my Substack colleagues (which I recommend).

I’d also like to thank my many personal friends (you know who you are) who have given me support and encouragement in these difficult times and who constantly provide me with valuable information. While I do not often respond to comments on the Substack, I do read them and I am deeply moved by the well wishes I have been receiving.

Most of all I would like to thank YOU, my subscribers for sending me useful information and striving to be informed and spreading the truth. The truth and goodness will win out in the end.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to your all!