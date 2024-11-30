Compelling detailed and credible evidence for massive DNA contamination in the Australian Covid jabs has been provided to the Prime Minister by Russell Broadbent Federal MP. There has been no response from any politician or government medical “expert”.

This is why a public debate was badly needed. Such a debate forum was organised in Perth and individual Western Australia’s politicians and government “experts” were invited to attend including Premier Roger Cook and Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson….but they didn’t show up.

These previously adamant supporters of the experimental gene-based Covid “vaccines” now refuse to discuss or debate the important findings of DNA contamination first revealed by Kevin McKernan and Dr Phillip Buckhaultz and now specifically re-confirmed by Dr David Speicher from Canada in relation to batches used in Australia.

The “debate” carried on without them! Important presentations were given by Prof. Ian Brighthope, Senator Malcolm Roberts, Russell Broadbent MP, lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens, ex-barrister Julian Gillespie, Rebekah Barnett and Gigi Foster with Graham Hood doing the introductions. You can view the “debate” by CLICKING HERE (3 hr 30 min. - start at the 12 min. mark).

As previously reported in my Substack of 11 October:

Federal MP Russell Broadbent has written 2 important letters regarding dangerous DNA contamination of the “vaccines” (20th and 25th September) to the Prime Minister (see attached) which were co-signed by a number of concerned doctors, scientists, lawyers and academics. See below.

Broadbent Letter to Prime Minister (20 Sept 2024)

Broadbent Letter To Prime Minister (25 Sept 2024)

Cancer deaths are rising and continue to rise. These unusually aggressive cancers, sometime multiple different cancers occuring together, are being observed worldwide. But our Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has not specifically addressed these observations.

The TGA has denied any problem with DNA contamination - see my Substack of 22 October (CLICK HERE) but if you know anything about laboratory assays of biologicals, incredibly small differences in sample work up or preparation or improper methodological analytical procedures can produce a false low analytical result - never a higher than actual analytical result (unless there is an error in mathematical calculation of the assay result). Unfortunately, the TGA has not supplied sufficient information to test the credibility of their assay results. The TGA’s claim that the DNA contamination issue is of no concern is not supported by considerable published highly detailed and credible scientific data from a number of sources. In my opinion, the TGA’s claim refuting the presence of high levels of DNA contamination is an excellent example of government “misinformation”……How ironic that it is the government now purports to be the sole arbiter of truth.

FREE REINER FUELLMICH

CLICK HERE to view James Roguski’s excellent Substack of 28 November.

The German Government kidnapped Reiner and put him in prison for his legal activities in arguing against the claims of safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 “vaccines”. Dr. Fuellmich is a person of great integrity who has been tirelessly fighting to expose the truth. He has been held in solitary confinement and his human rights have been denied.

POPULATION SCALE mRNA MANUFACTURING FOR AUSTRALIA

We can’t make cars anymore. We can’t make intravenous fluids for hospitals. We cannot even make printing paper……but we can make experimental mRNA injections for the whole population.

CLICK HERE for a message from the Victorian State Government on mRNA manufacture.

