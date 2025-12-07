Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4d

It was part of an agreement pertaining to The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which has never been implemented..The Vaccine Industry did not follow through in doing Third party unbiased ... non-vaccine industry experts testing its products to make sure the vaccines were safe & Effective. This should have nullified The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986...and the Vaccine industry should pay for sll the carnage it has done. It should never have been given NO Liability for injuries and deaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Weigang's avatar
Michael Weigang
4d

I truly hope it's not in vain...with foods being injected to feed us our daily needs...:(

Mister Trump needs to either learn a lot or just sometimes hold his tongue

"some vaccines really work and are important and some are dangerous..."

Best of luck with your endevours Phillip

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture