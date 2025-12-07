The establishment of the litigation free compulsory childhood vaccine schedule has been linked to a massive increase in chronic ailments in children (think autism, allergies, autoimmune disease, SIDS, asthma etc).

Vaccines are the only therapeutic group of drugs which are not subject to proper randomised placebo controlled trials normally required to establish safety. Thus, it should be illegal to say any vaccine is “safe”. It should be illegal to coerce any parent to force vaccinate their children in order to receive government benefits. The decision to vaccinate should be a parent’s choice based on reliable and comprehensive information. The decision should be based on an assessment of risks vs benefit. But as we all know, the vaccine industry/medical fraternity control the flow of information and it is difficult to obtain a balanced view.

It has only been in the last few days that it has been admitted that Covid “vaccines” have killed children who were at virtually negligible risk of serious Covid-19. This has caused people to rethink vaccines as a whole.

In the curious case of childhood vaccines, the enormous burden of proof of safety (or lack thereof) has been shifted to parents and the community. This is not what should happen. It is an impossible task for private individuals to take on the biggest and wealthiest industry in the world. The burden of proof of safety and efficacy should always be on the manufacturer as with any other drug.

Hepatitis B vaccination at birth was a glaring example of how the vaccine schedule got out of hand. It is a good place to start to reflect on the entire schedule and the hope is that the US may lead the way under the stewardship of RFKJr.

Below is a communication I just received from OpenVAERS to myself which says it all……….

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Thursday and Friday (Dec. 4 and 5) in Atlanta to discuss hepatitis B vaccines and other possible changes to the childhood vaccine schedule. Allies in the movement approached OpenVAERS to request data on hepatitis B vaccine injuries reported to VAERS. So we ran an analysis and the results are horrifying. In short, hepatitis B vaccines maim and kill a large number of children in the U.S. every year. Adding to the tragedy, any immunity provided by the birth dose wears off before a child hits puberty and so the shot is all risk and no benefit for 99.62% of children who are injected with it. Toby Rogers, Ph.D. has written a Substack article (reprinted here with permission) summarizing our findings and making the case to remove the hepatitis B vaccine from the childhood schedule altogether. Given the importance and urgency of getting this information out to the public before the meeting we are republishing the article in full below. We hope you will share this data with others in your network.

There are no studies proving the safety and efficacy of hepatitis B vaccines at birth, 30 days, or 12 years of age

Therefore they must be removed entirely from the CDC childhood vaccine schedule

‍By: Toby Rogers, PhD.

I. Junk science clinical trials as the basis for FDA licensure of hepatitis B vaccines in the U.S.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will discuss hepatitis B vaccines at their meeting on December 4 and 5. In this article I will lay out the case for removing hepatitis B vaccines from the CDC childhood schedule altogether.

As the Informed Consent Action Network has demonstrated, the hepatitis B vaccines Recombivax and Engerix — injected into the vast majority of American children at birth, one month, and six months of age — never should have been licensed by the FDA in the first place.

The clinical trials for Recombivax and Engerix:

did not include a proper saline placebo control group;

were too small to detect uncommon adverse events; and

were too short to detect the majority of harms (the Recombivax trials monitored safety for just five days, the Engerix trials monitored solicited adverse events for just four days).

‍II. Hepatitis B vaccines are associated with autism

The real world data that are available on the safety of hepatitis B vaccines are horrifying. When autism rates in the U.S. exploded in the 1990s, the CDC looked into the possible role of vaccines. They assigned one of their senior scientists, Thomas Verstraeten, at the Epidemic Intelligence Service, to do the analysis. At the time, hepatitis B vaccines had mercury (thimerosal) in them. Dr. Verstraeten found that children in the highest exposure group had an 11.35x increased relative risk of autism.

‍Source: SafeMinds.

Then, because the CDC works for the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Verstraeten did four additional rounds of data manipulation, that were not scientifically warranted, to try to make the signal go away. We have Dr. Verstraeten’s emails and the five different rounds of analysis because SafeMinds did a FOIA request to get all of Dr. Verstraeten’s communication about the study (see SafeMinds Powerpoint presentation here). The corrupted data were used in the final published paper and the original findings were covered up.

The CDC had this information in 1999 and has lied about it for 26 years (which I mentioned in my recent Senate testimony). In 2001, Dr. Verstraeten was scheduled to present his findings to the Institute of Medicine but he quit on the morning of the presentation to go work for vaccine manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline in Belgium (see Evidence of Harm).

Mercury was eventually taken out of hepatitis B vaccines however aluminum adjuvants remain. CDC/ACIP subsequently added several more aluminum containing vaccines to the childhood schedule. What we see in the autism prevalence data after the removal of mercury, together with the increase in total aluminum in the schedule, is that autism rates keep rising (owing to the increased aluminum) but the proportion of severe autism cases as a percentage of the total declined somewhat (owing to the removal of thimerosal which is even more toxic than aluminum).

‍III. Hepatitis B vaccines have killed an astonishing number of children in the U.S.

I asked the warrior mamas at OpenVAERS (who are doing the work that the CDC should be doing) to calculate the total number of deaths from hepatitis B vaccines from 1990 to the present. The results that came back show that hepatitis B vaccines are a crime against humanity.

Hepatitis B is a component in many combination vaccines including Twinrix, Pediarix, and Vaxelis. When one looks at VAERS reports in the U.S. for all vaccines containing a hepatitis B component there are 1,320 deaths in children age 5 and younger and 82,980 total reports of harm across all ages.

‍Just looking at Recombivax and Engerix, U.S. reports, in children age 5 and younger, there are 620 deaths and 15,110 total injuries. There are 52,281 total reports of injury in the U.S. across all ages for Recombivax and Engerix.

‍Remember that VAERS reports are a significant undercount of harms. The Lazarus and Klompas study for HHS in 2011 estimated that VAERS undercounts actual harms by a factor of 100x. More recent scholarship by Steve Kirsch, Mathew Crawford, and Jessica Rose in 2021 calculated a VAERS Under-Reporting Factor of 41x.

A similar estimate by VAERS Analysis (necessarily anonymous because whistleblowers are hunted by Pharma) in 2021 shows an Under-Reporting Factor of 44.64x for deaths. If that Under-Reporting Factor is correct, then an estimated 58,925 children age five and younger have been killed by all vaccines with a hepatitis B component over the last 35 years in the U.S.; of that total, an estimated 27,677 children age five and younger have been killed by Recombivax and Engerix in the U.S. over that same time period.

OpenVAERS also calculated the “days to death post vaccine” for all VAERS reports of death associated with hepatitis B containing vaccines and for Recombivax and Engerix. There we have a causal smoking gun as the largest numbers of deaths are on the day of vaccination or one or two days after.

‍IV. Conclusion: hepatitis B vaccines must be removed entirely from the CDC childhood schedule

The members of the ACIP are under tremendous pressure from the Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex to simply delay the timing of hepatitis B vaccines to day 30 or to 12 years of age. However, the fact remains that there are no data proving the safety and efficacy of hepatitis B vaccines on day 1, day 30, or 12 years of age.

If one wants to return to “Gold Standard Science” one must conduct proper double-blind randomized controlled trials, with an inert saline placebo in the control group, a large enough sample size (at least 60,000) to detect rare events, and long enough post vaccination monitoring (10 years) to capture non-specific effects.

No “Gold Standard” hepatitis B vaccine safety and efficacy studies in pediatric populations exist right now and so hepatitis B vaccines must be removed altogether from the CDC childhood schedule.

Hepatitis B vaccines were developed for IV drug addicts and prostitutes because those are the high risk groups. If hepatitis B vaccines are to be used at all, they should be properly tested and returned to that original purpose and that intended market. If prison guards want to get them as well because they are dealing with a high risk population that’s fine. Also, the benefits of hepatitis B vaccination appear to outweigh the risks for children born to mothers who are hepatitis B positive (and we know exactly who those children are because all pregnant women are tested for hepatitis B in the hospital prior to giving birth). However, the idea of administering hepatitis B vaccines to nearly the entire childhood population is self-evident madness.

Please share this information with your networks because the lives of thousands of children and the fate of the Republic is on the line.

