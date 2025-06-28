We have all heard many lies in our time but this one can truly be called, without any exaggeration, the biggest lie in history.

Jikky the Mouse posted this on X (if you are not following Jikky, you are missing out). I know Jikky the Mouse.

CLICK HERE to watch Dr. (Captain) Sarah Meyer, MD – Director CDC’s Immunization Safety Office: Presentation 25 June 2025 (about 30 minutes).

Dr. Meyer, a paediatrician, claims that the adverse drug reaction reporting data collected since the introduction of the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” showed these experimental gene-based “vaccines” were not responsible for any deaths at all! NONE. NOT A SINGLE ONE!

In addition, she goes on to say the only adverse effects caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines” as recognised by the safety signals in the VAERS and other databases are myocarditis and pericarditis and these adverse effects were rare and mostly mild.

Forget the worldwide surge in sudden death, heart attack, stroke, autoimmune disease and cancers reflected in millions of non-COVID Excess Deaths…..forget the miscarriages, forget the white rubbery clots at post-mortem and in some living people…..forget the Guillaine-Barre, forget all that……move on, nothing to see here. What a performance.

Here is her presentation if you can stomach it:

In Australia alone, 35 deaths were reported to our adverse drug reaction system on the day of injection. These deaths were never investigated properly. CLICK HERE for my Substack of 4 June.

It is simple - if governments fail to follow up deaths to determine the cause of death, no deaths get reported. This is what is happening.

The second biggest lie in history was that 20 million lives were saved by the COVID-19 “vaccines”. This has been fully debunked. CLICK HERE for my Substack of 26 May.

God help us all………

